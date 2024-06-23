Metalcore Supergroup Dead Rabbitts Share 'Mistake' Video Feat. Lauren Babic

(The Syndicate) In a world where creativity finds a home in countless forms, there exists a realm where artistry becomes the very heartbeat of existence. For Dead Rabbitts this realm is not just a destination but a journey, fueled by the relentless passion and unwavering dedication of esteemed vocalist, Craig Mabbitt. To kick off this next chapter of Dead Rabbitts, the metalcore outfit released "Mistake" featuring the talented Lauren Babic.

On the debut single, featuring musician and YouTuber, Lauren Babic, vocalist Craig Mabbitt delves into themes of self-reflection. He shares ""Mistake" asks the existential question: is what I've been putting my heart & soul into all worth it? Or is it pointless? Do I belong here? Or was it & I just a big mistake?"

To coincide with the EP announcement and debut single, Dead Rabbitts have released an official music video for "Mistake". Directed by Jacob Reynolds, the performance heavy video showcases the band's energy and gives visual life to this debut track.

REDEFINED will be available via Judge & Jury Records, a powerhouse record label and production company founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Seether, Skillet, Of Mice & Men) and Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace. The instrumentation was meticulously crafted at West Valley Recording Studios, Benson's studio in Woodland Hills, and engineered by Mike Plotnikoff. Reuniting with Benson and Plotnikoff for the first time in several years, Mabbitt embraced the metalcore sound that distinctly sets this project apart from his other recent work.

From its inception, Dead Rabbitts was intended to have a distinctive visual identity, with "something like a masked artistic look," Mabbit explains. However, this vision never materialized until a dedicated fan gifted Mabbitt a leather Rabbit mask at one of their shows. This unexpected gesture sparked inspiration, leading Craig to incorporate the mask into the band's unique aesthetic. The mask made its debut in the band's video shoot for "Mistake", adding an intriguing visual element to their identity.

Dead Rabbitts will be hitting the road later this summer for a handful of dates with Scary Kids Scaring Kids. Prior to that, Craig Mabbitt and Erik Jensen will be across the pond with Escape The Fate including stops in Switzerland, United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Belgium and more.

Dead Rabbitts is Craig Mabbitt (vocals), Colton Westerman (bass), Erik "Shredz" Jensen (guitar) and Blake Bailey (drums).

