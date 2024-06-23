.

Robert Fripp, Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett Lead Cruise to The Edge 2025 Lineup

(Royal Avenue Media) Following a successful return in 2024, Cruise To The Edge, progressive rock's largest festival at sea is set to sail again in 2025 with a revamped lineup featuring some of the biggest names in the genre. The 10th voyage of the prog festival at sea sails from Miami, Florida, April 4th - 9th, 2025, aboard the Norwegian Gem making stops in Puerto Plata and Great Stirrup Cay

The lineup represents a new approach for the festival as it features several artists new to the cruise including legendary headliners Robert Fripp & David Singleton, and Rick Wakeman, alongside returning icon Steve Hackett. Other new names on the ship next year include instrumental trio The Aristocrats and prog veterans IQ, as well as, Von Hertzen Bros, Leprous, Caligula's Horse, Beardfish, Trifecta, Karmakanic, Temic, Lari Basilio, Pure Reason Revolution, and The Beggs SIsters.

Returning are cruise favorites Big Big Train, Riverside, Haken, Saga, Pendragon, Gazpacho, Moon Safari, Magic Pie, Thank You Scientist, Dave Kerzner and Friends, Kyros, and Dave Cureton.

The event will be hosted by Jon Kirkman, Roie Avin and Mike Dawson.

Beyond the sun, fun, and exquisite dining, there will be artist/cruiser photo experiences, Q&A sessions, special theme nights and other events designed to optimize the artist/fan experience. The cruise will once again feature the unprecedented CTTE Late Night Live, where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents.

