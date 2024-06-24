Blacklite District Nears Milestone Of 1 Billion Streams

(For The Win) Kyle Pfeiffer, better known as Blacklite District, is back and stronger than ever. With a career marked by resilience, authenticity, and innovation, Pfeiffer is electrifying fans with his latest album, "You Can Do Better." With this album and his recent tour he continues to push boundaries and inspire audiences worldwide. Testament to this success is his fast-approaching milestone of 1 BILLION streams for Blacklite District's catalog!!

Pfeiffer's story is one of overcoming adversity and defying expectations. Early in his career, he made the life-changing decision to get clean and sober for his then eight-year-old son, breaking the cycle he witnessed as a child. He has consistently bucked industry trends, prioritizing genuine connection with his audience over traditional radio success. This commitment to authenticity has paid off, earning him four spots on the Billboard Top 40.

As SPIN Magazine aptly summed it up when naming him Artist of The Month, "At the end of the day, as with many an underdog before him, Kyle Pfeiffer's life may have been marked by loss, but it will never be defined by it." He is an anomaly in the music business, making the majority of his money in streaming, as opposed to tour and merch. This has given him the freedom to be at home and create as opposed to living on the road.

The new album, "You Can Do Better," is a testament to Pfeiffer's enduring talent and creativity. It features standout tracks like "I Try Today," which has garnered over 1.2 million views on YouTube through a collaboration with Minecraft star Rainimator. The visualizer for the album's second single, also titled "You Can Do Better," amassed over150k views to date, and became the most added track at the secondary market rock chart. In a collaboration with Meta, his reel that celebrated the release of YOU CAN DO BETTER has topped 19.5 Million views to date.

Worldwide charting has been achieved for his latest album in Saudi Arabia (rock albums #191) and Poland (rock albums #110). Its single, "I Try Today" charted in Russia at #23 on the rock charts and the single "You Can Do Better" got on the Amazon Playlist FRESH ROCK in Germany.

Over the last few months, his 2017 album, Instant Gratification, reached 10 million streams and charted at #53 in Dominica. For his 2021 album (entitled 1990) recent charting happened in Saint Lucia (rock chart #32), Tajikistan (Rock #10) and Hungary (Rock #2). Other older singles recently charted in - Indonesia ("Wishing Dead" single charted at #9) and Lebanon ("Go Home" single charted at #125).

Kyle Pfeiffer's reach is undeniable, with a massive online presence that includes 229,000 YouTube subscribers and 266,800 monthly Spotify listeners among other stats. His catalog boasts numerous hits with millions of streams, including:

"Cold As Ice" - 20.4 million streams / video views - 5.5M + combined versions

"Just So You Know" - 13.2 million streams / video views - 2.5M + combined versions

"We are the Danger" - 11.1 million streams / video views - 2.4M + combined versions

"The Struggle" - 12.6 million streams / video views - 2M+ combined versions

"Goodbye" - 10.5 million streams / video views - 4.6M+ combined versions

His 2021 album, "YOURE WELCOME (Deluxe Edition)," features tracks like "Falling," "Wishing Dead," "Hard Pill To Swallow," and "1 of a Kind," each surpassing 5 million streams.

An avid Pokémon card collector and Minecraft enthusiast, Kyle Pfeiffer has brilliantly fused his passions, creating a unique niche that resonates with both music lovers and gamers. This innovative approach has not only expanded his audience but also transformed his live shows into dynamic festivals blending music, gaming, and fan interaction.

His successful Red Carpet Tour recently hit 12 major cities, including Chicago, IL; Cleveland, OH; Philadelphia, PA; New York, NY; Washington, DC; Atlanta, GA and Nashville, TN among others. Fans were treated to rocking shows and personal meet & greets with Kyle and his band, strengthening the bonds with fans.

We are proud to announce a second leg of the Red Carpet Tour, with many dates being added as we speak. Confirmed thus far is...

Sep 6 - Des Moines, IA

Sep 7 - Omaha, NE

Sep 8 - Kansas City, MO

Sep 9 - Wichita, KS

Sep 11 - Oklahoma City, OK

Sep 12 - Dallas, TX

Sep 14 - Beaumont, TX

Sep 16 - Little Rock, AR

