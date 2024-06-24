Bleeding Through and Terror Lead Additions To New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

Bleeding Through, END, Overcast, and Terror have been added to the lineup for this year's New England Metal &Hardcore Fest, which will be taking place on September 21 and 22 at the Palladium in Worcester, MA.
Here is the official announcement: New England Metal & Hardcore Fest launched back in 1999 and took place at the famed Palladium in Worcester through 2018. It was often held over two or three days, with multiple stages and top-tier acts like Megadeth, Manowar, DragonForce, Opeth, Between the Buried & Me, Meshuggah, Killswitch Engage, Suicidal Tendencies, Anthrax, and more appearing through the years. It was always a "who's who" of the metal and hardcore scene and was a "not to be missed" event each Spring.
It took a brief break after 2018 but returned to much fanfare in 2023 with Parkway Drive, Lamb of God, Hatebreed, and more. The 2024 edition has been announced and the lineup is stacked. It features literally every single band you'd want to see at a metal and hardcore festival.
NEM&HCF faves Killswitch Engage will be playing a special 25th anniversary show and will headline the first night. Slaughter to Prevail will headline the second night.
Year Of the Knife announced their much-anticipated return to the stage after enduring a devastating van accident in 2023. Today, the event added four more blockbuster bands to a lineup that is already pretty much "CANNOT MISS!"
Bleeding Through (9/21)
END (9/21)
Overcast (9/21)
Terror (9/22)
LINEUP
HEADLINERS:
Killswitch Engage - 25th Anniversary Show (SATURDAY)
Slaughter to Prevail (SUNDAY)
IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER, WITH MORE TBA:
200 Stab Wounds
After The Burial
Alluvial
As I Lay Dying
Balmora
Bane
Better Lovers
Bleeding Through
Brand Of Sacrifice
Brat
Converge
Corpse Pile
Death Before Dishonor
Disembodied Tyrant
Emmure
END
Ends of Sanity
Fleshgod Apocalypse
Full of Hell
Incendiary
Integrity
Jarhead Fertilizer
Life Cycles
Machine Head
Mammoth Grinder
Missing Link
Mouth For War
Nails
No Cure
On Broken Wings
Overcast
Overkill
Pain of Truth
Peeling Flesh
Psycho Frame
Shadow of Intent
Simulakra
Snuffed On Sight
Since The Flood
Suicidal Tendencies
Suicide Silence
Terror
The Red Chord
The Zenith Passage
Throwdown
Trail Of Lies
Tribal Gaze
Two Piece
Upon Stone
With Honor
Xibalba
