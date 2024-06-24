Bleeding Through and Terror Lead Additions To New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

Bleeding Through, END, Overcast, and Terror have been added to the lineup for this year's New England Metal &Hardcore Fest, which will be taking place on September 21 and 22 at the Palladium in Worcester, MA.

Here is the official announcement: New England Metal & Hardcore Fest launched back in 1999 and took place at the famed Palladium in Worcester through 2018. It was often held over two or three days, with multiple stages and top-tier acts like Megadeth, Manowar, DragonForce, Opeth, Between the Buried & Me, Meshuggah, Killswitch Engage, Suicidal Tendencies, Anthrax, and more appearing through the years. It was always a "who's who" of the metal and hardcore scene and was a "not to be missed" event each Spring.

It took a brief break after 2018 but returned to much fanfare in 2023 with Parkway Drive, Lamb of God, Hatebreed, and more. The 2024 edition has been announced and the lineup is stacked. It features literally every single band you'd want to see at a metal and hardcore festival.

NEM&HCF faves Killswitch Engage will be playing a special 25th anniversary show and will headline the first night. Slaughter to Prevail will headline the second night.

Year Of the Knife announced their much-anticipated return to the stage after enduring a devastating van accident in 2023. Today, the event added four more blockbuster bands to a lineup that is already pretty much "CANNOT MISS!"

Bleeding Through (9/21)

END (9/21)

Overcast (9/21)

Terror (9/22)

LINEUP

HEADLINERS:

Killswitch Engage - 25th Anniversary Show (SATURDAY)

Slaughter to Prevail (SUNDAY)

IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER, WITH MORE TBA:

200 Stab Wounds

After The Burial

Alluvial

As I Lay Dying

Balmora

Bane

Better Lovers

Bleeding Through

Brand Of Sacrifice

Brat

Converge

Corpse Pile

Death Before Dishonor

Disembodied Tyrant

Emmure

END

Ends of Sanity

Fleshgod Apocalypse

Full of Hell

Incendiary

Integrity

Jarhead Fertilizer

Life Cycles

Machine Head

Mammoth Grinder

Missing Link

Mouth For War

Nails

No Cure

On Broken Wings

Overcast

Overkill

Pain of Truth

Peeling Flesh

Psycho Frame

Shadow of Intent

Simulakra

Snuffed On Sight

Since The Flood

Suicidal Tendencies

Suicide Silence

Terror

The Red Chord

The Zenith Passage

Throwdown

Trail Of Lies

Tribal Gaze

Two Piece

Upon Stone

With Honor

Xibalba

Terror

Related Stories

Bleeding Through Return With First New Song In 4 Years

News > Bleeding Through