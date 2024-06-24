Craig Finn Announces This Is What It Looks Like: Solo Songs & Stories Tour Dates

(Big Hassle Media) Craig Finn has announced plans for a run of US dates on his This Is What It Looks Like: Solo Songs & Stories tour, beginning November 6 at Northampton, MA's Iron Horse Music Hall and then traveling through late November. Artist presales begin Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 am (local) (PW: stories). General on-sales start Friday, June 28 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit craigfinn.net/tour.

In addition, Finn has an additional slate of This Is What It Looks Like: Solo Songs & Stories dates in Europe and the United Kingdom, getting underway September 6 at Dublin, Ireland's historic Whelan's and then making stops across England, Wales, Denmark, and Germany. Finn will be joined on all EU/UK dates by special guest Kathleen Edwards.

"I'm excited to announce the continuation of the This Is What It Looks Like tour," says Craig Finn. "It's an evening of solo songs and stories, and the first run was in the UK and Ireland in February. I really loved how the tour went, and I'm excited to bring it to more places this fall. The show will continue to evolve, and I plan to debut a few new songs at these performances.

For the dates in September 2024 in the UK and Europe, I will be joined by the incredible singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards. Her last record, Total Freedom, is a favorite of mine, and I'm excited to see her play each night. Maybe we'll even brew up something together. I can't wait.

In November, I will be bringing this show Stateside for the first time, with a run through the East Coast and Midwest. We're going to a number of places I haven't been in quite a while, and I'm looking forward to that.

These are intimate shows that present some of the songs in a different light, alongside the stories behind them. The first round was such a blast, I'm thrilled to be adding these dates. I hope to see you there."

CRAIG FINN

THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE: SOLO SONGS & STORIES

TOUR 2024

SEPTEMBER

6 - Dublin, Ireland - Whelan's *

7 - Liverpool, UK - District *

8 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega *

10 - Brighton, UK - Dust *

11 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach *

12 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall *

14 - Odense, Denmark - Nashville Nights International Songwriters Festival @

Magasinet *

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Nochtspeicher *

17 - Berlin, Germany - Prachtwerk *

19 - Cologne, Germany - Artheater *

* w/ special guest Kathleen Edwards

NOVEMBER

6 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

7 - Arundel, ME - Vinegar Hill Music Theatre

8 - Fairfield, CT - StageOne

9 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

10 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

12- Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

14 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

15 - Madison, WI - The Bur Oak

16 - St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theater

18 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

19 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theater

22 - Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre

23 - Baltimore, MD - Club 603 (Two Shows)

