From Autumn To Ashes Cancel Shows After Frontman Injured In Motorcycle Accident

From Autumn To Ashes have been forced to cancel concerts that they had scheduled in California next month after frontman Francis Mark was injured in a motorcycle accident.
They had were set to play the Echoplex in Los Angeles on July 12th and The Glasshouse in Pomona on July 13th, but have now canceled those appearances. They still appear to be on track to co-headline The End Is Near pre-Furness Fest event in Birmingham, AL on October 2nd.
The band shared the following message from Mark via social media," Sorry to disappoint , but I had a bit too much fun racing vintage flat track over the weekend. Broke some bones and had some surgery.
"The good news is I'll recover but the bad news is that it won't happen in time for me to play the shows in California. I need at least 2 months, maybe more. Wouldn't be a good show , or good for my health if I tried to push it. Hope to reschedule the shows for a date as soon as I'm capable.
"Thanks to the paramedics and my friends at the track who looked after me. To the nurses and doctors who fixed me up. To my family and bandmates. Yes, I know motorcycles are dangerous, but I still love em. Wear a good helmet.
"Enjoy your summer and I hope to see you soon"
