Ghost's 'Rite Here Rite Now' Becomes Highest-Grossing Hard Rock Cinema Event In North America

(Nasty Little Man) Trafalgar Releasing is thrilled to announce the record-setting success for GHOST's RITE HERE RITE NOW. Inclusive of the screenings on June 20 through 23, the unique feature-length concert/narrative film entered the worldwide Top 10 box office at No. 9 with a total gross of $5.04 million worldwide* from limited showtimes.

RITE HERE RITE NOW, which screened in 1,800+ cinemas across 49 territories, combines never-before-seen 2023 concert footage of GRAMMY award-winning rock band, GHOST, with a narrative story that picks up plot threads from the band's long-running Chapters series, directed by GHOST's Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell).

RITE HERE RITE NOW entered the Top 10 of the North America box office with a cumulative total gross of $2.65M, making it the highest-grossing hard rock cinema event ever in North America. The film reached No. 3 at the June 20 box office with a gross of more than $1.12M and a per-screen average of $1,492 across 755 movie theaters. On June 21, it grossed more than $238K across 366 movie theaters. Continuing its success, it landed at No. 7 at the June 22 box office with a gross of more than $1.03M and a per-screen average of $1,376K across 751 movie theaters. Finally, on June 23, it grossed over $257K and a per-screen average of $718 across 358 movie theaters.

Regional highlights also included UK & Ireland with a $606K gross and No. 5 at the box office, Germany with a $332K gross and No. 3 at the box office, Mexico with a $326K gross and a No. 5 box office position for the weekend, and Australia with a $178K gross and No. 6 at the box office. Due to demand, further screenings have been added in select markets for this and next week. Full details are available at www.ritehereritenow.com.

Tobias Forge said, "Having wanted to make a movie for most of my life, I was overwhelmed to see the interest our fans showed in the film before it was even released. Now as people seem to have not only seen it, but also seem to dig it... That really gets my motor humming. Thank you all!"

Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, said "We're thrilled to be part of this historic moment for Ghost and their fans across the globe. RITE HERE RITE NOW proves there's a huge appetite for concert films that deliver an unforgettable experience. It's a testament to the power of music and the magic of seeing incredible concerts on the big screen and together with other fans."

RITE HERE RITE NOW: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, mixed by Rich Costey, will be released worldwide on July 26 via Loma Vista Recordings. A fitting 18-song complement to GHOST's debut feature film, the band's first ever original soundtrack will be available on all formats (digital, CD, 2xLP).

