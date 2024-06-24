Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More, The Struts Lead ShipRocked 2025 Lineup

(AM-Media) ASK4 Entertainment has announced the core music lineup for the 15th year of ShipRocked, the premier rock music festival cruise. ShipRocked 2025 will feature Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More and The Struts, as well as 10 Years, Atreyu, Buckcherry, The Ghost Inside, P.O.D. and many more during the January 19-25, 2025 cruise departing from Miami, Florida on Carnival Magic, with stops at St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands (a new destination for ShipRockers) and Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas. Staterooms for ShipRocked 2025 sold out in just a few days, but a waiting list is available at www.ShipRocked.com.

Some of the ShipRocked 2025 bands shared their excitement about joining the cruise: Parkway Drive: "ShipRocked we are BACK!!! We had so much fun the first time around, this was a no brainer for us. The lineup is stacked, the vibes are high and we are set to bring the energy to another level. Can't wait to see everyone there."

Hollywood Undead: "What's up ShipRocked?! We can't wait to be on board with you and rip it Undead style on the open seas. We'll see you there!"

Jonny Hawkins / Nothing More: "ShipRocked fans have to be one of the best and most insane group of fans to play for. This is going to be our third time on the boat and we can't wait to play our new album for all of you. It's going to be sick!"

Luke Spiller / The Struts: "We are very excited to kick off 2025 in pure style as we head out to perform a collection of electrifying shows on ShipRocked. You are not going to want to miss this! Sail away!"

The music lineup for ShipRocked 2025 includes: Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More and The Struts, as well as 10 Years, Atreyu, Austin Meade, Buckcherry, Calva Louise, Des Rocs, Devour The Day, Diamante, Flat Black, The Ghost Inside, GHOSTKID, Goodbye June, Jigsaw Youth, Kid Kapichi, Nevertel, Oxymorrons, Plush, P.O.D., Silly Goose, SpiritWorld and more. ShipRocked also features exclusive performances by ShipRockers' favorite all-star band The Stowaways.

ShipRocked producer and creator Alan Koenig of ASK4 Entertainment said, "If you'd told me back in 1984 when I was sitting in my bedroom cranking Van Halen and U2 that someday I'd produce the world's greatest rock music festival on a Caribbean cruise every year for the rest of my life, I would have laughed and pointed. I've been pinching myself every day for the last 15 years, and I couldn't be more proud of the incredible lineup we're bringing along for the ShipRocked family to enjoy this January!"

WRIF-FM in Detroit called ShipRocked, "...the best rock & roll festival in existence. Incredible bands, great people, a family vibe, non-stop activity choices," while The Travel Addict hailed ShipRocked as "the most epic getaway!"

In addition to nonstop music and exciting port visits, the ShipRocked schedule also includes traditional cruise activities with a rock 'n' roll twist, such as the ShipRocked blackjack tournament, dodgeball tournament, live band karaoke, singles mixers, trivia contests and morning yoga.

A floating music festival, a rock & roll summer camp held in the dead of winter, a family reunion for the growing number of ShipRockers who have forged lifelong relationships out of a shared passion for music (and an occasional bucket of beer) - ShipRocked is the premier rock music vacation, offering dozens of performances and unique collaborations, artist-hosted events and activities, theme nights, and ample opportunity for fans and bands alike to unwind and create new friendships in tropical paradise.

The ShipRocked community is very supportive of charitable efforts, especially the annual ShipRocked Cancer Sucks! onboard charity auction which has raised more than $1 million dollars to date for innovative medical research and finding a cure for cancer.

Throughout the year, ShipRocked's community of "ShipRockers"-as well as others from around the world-are staying connected via "Making Waves - The ShipRocked Podcast," which launched in 2020 and is available for free through iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. "Making Waves" features interviews with ShipRocked alumni artists, as well as other top music artists, actors and entertainment industry experts. It's distributed via Sound Talent Media / Evergreen Podcasts and is hosted by Chad Nicefield and Justin Press.

