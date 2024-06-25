Singled Out: EvilDead's Subjugated Souls

EvilDead recently released their new album, "Toxic Grace", and to celebrate we asked Rob Alaniz to tell us about the track "Subjugated Souls." Here is the story:
This song for me started as a homage to local faves Dark Angel. I remember driving around while listening to Darkness Descends and thinking man, this record should have catapulted them to at least 2nd tier with the "big 4".
The main riff (under the chorus) and the breakdown in certain ways remind me of classic Jim Durkin (RIP) riffage. The intro was all Albert, part of his vast database of riff and motif ideas. Like always it starts with the riffs in Evildead. So Al and I got together the basic framework, then Juan came in and added some rhythms under the harmonies .
We later went to our singer's rehearsal space and hashed it all out. The solo section is very black metal in a way, kind of like late 90's Emperor, but I added a slightly Santana-esque feel with the drum beat.
The solo is total late 70's inspired Uli Jon Roth worship! Albert's a huge fan. Phil's vocals and lyrics tied it all together nicely. Acerbic and slightly tongue-in-cheek, it's a pretty scathing description of the state of things with Gen Z.
We had initially picked this as the lead off single, but our label chose to go with the slightly more anthemic song. Either way it's a great musical statement and I'm glad we were able to capture so many of our influences for posterity. Nice way to continue our legacy...
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
