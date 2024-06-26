Budderside 'Ain't Alright' In New Video

(SRO) Los Angeles-based hard rock quintet Budderside resurrect and renew the purity of rock n' roll with their gritty swagger and soulful melodies. Over the past two years, they've been whetting listener's appetites with new music from their upcoming third studio album White Flame, now set for a July 10 release.

The band have released the new track, "Ain't Alright," from the album along with ablack and white-styled intimate performance music video. The song depicts a Day of the Dead-themed love story as encapsulated in the single artwork.

Recorded with Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead) with mastering completed by Howie Weinberg (Smashing Pumpkins, Nirvana), White Flame "defines who we are, as people, musicians, and poets," shares founding member and vocalist Patrick Alan Stone. "It represents ourselves individually, our fans, our friends and all of our hopes, fears, pasts and dreams. It's as honest as you can get and we are very, very proud of not only the music but also its message."

Budderside will appear at fall's biggest rock festivals in the U.S. this year, including Louder Than Life and Aftershock. The band will also head to Mexico for a handful of shows as direct support to gothic rockers The 69 Eyes who they recently toured with across the U.S earlier this year. Budderside have previously toured with L.A. Guns and Motorhead and on international festivals including Rocklahoma (U.S.), Welcome To Rockville (U.S), Malmo Festival (Sweden), and twice at Wacken Open Air (Germany).

