Common Sage Recruit Thursday Stars For 'Edin'

(Clarion Call) Common Sage are excited to announce the Friday, July 24 release of the Brooklyn quartet's brand new, three-song EP titled Nostos | Algos. Led by the searing ripper "Edin," which prominently features vocalist Geoff Rickly and guitarist Steve Pedulla of acclaimed post-hardcore band Thursday, the eerie black and white clip inspired by the bold science fiction and fantasy-driven artwork by Christopher Charles Curtis sets the perfect backdrop for the Common Sage sound - an encapsulation of soaring choruses, contemplative verses and infectious melodies that are heightened by these well-placed cameos.

If any band can find a way to catalyze a new generation of post-hardcore, it's Common Sage. Produced/engineered and mixed by Brett Romnes (Anxious, Hot Mulligan, I Am The Avalanche), mastered by Mike Kalijian (Cigarettes After Sex, Drug Church, Oso Oso), and featuring collaborations with emo royalty such as Jason Gleason (Further Seems Forever), Geoff Rickly (Thursday) and Steve Pedulla (Thursday), the three songs presented on Nostos | Algos find the band - vocalist/guitarist Julian Rosen, drummer Christopher Todd, bassist Steve Keely and guitarist Bryan Louie - showcasing their emotional post-hardcore sound that ranges from the loud and blistering to the dreamy and hypnotic.

As always, the quest to create something vital is always present in Rosen's lyric writing process, which sees him digging into deeper meanings and messages on the band's first offering for Equal Vision Records. Ultimately, this mix of honesty and vulnerability is what lies at the core of Common Sage's music, which will continue to reach a wider base as the band continues to offer up the type of passionate output that's starting to take notice outside of New York. Common Sage will be making the following appearance in July. More dates to be added soon.

Watch the music video for "Edin," directed by Jesse Korman (Hot Water Music, Armor For Sleep, The Bouncing Souls), below:

