Crossfaith Unleash 'My Own Salvation' As Album Arrives

(AS) Japanese rockers Crossfaith have shared a visualizer for their new song "My Own Salvation", another track from their new album AЯK, which FINALLY arrives today, June 26, via UNFD and Warner Music Japan, and marks the band's first album in six years.

"This track represents a strong message that salvation cannot be provided by someone else, but salvation can only be achieved by oneself. It incorporates didgeridoo (an aboriginal Australian wind instrument) and primitive rhythmic parts," the band says.

ARK is a welcome return for the band - after adjusting the global pandemic and a band hiatus, as well a membership change - and serves as quite a milestone. The album's title ARK is a message of saying goodbye to the past and hello to a new beginning, and their fresh sound and perspective is reflected in the new material.

Related Stories

Crossfaith Share 'Warriors' Video

Crossfaith Recruit Wargasm For 'God Speed'

Crossfaith Return With Zero Video and Announced New Guitarist

Crossfaith Celebrate Upcoming Tour With 'Gimme Danger' Video

More Crossfaith News