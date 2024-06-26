Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes To New Offshoot Hillhaven Reveal 'Gaps'

Hillhaven, the new group that features members of Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes To New, have released a music video for their brand new single "Gaps", which is billed as is a slight change of pace for the band, but still captures who the Hillhaven is at its core.
"This song was quite literally the conception of Hillhaven," says vocalist Chris Kelly. "I had originally written it for another project, but when that didn't work out, I sent it to Maty [Madiro, drums] and, almost immediately, the conversation became one about starting something new. The thought was exciting, but terrifying at the same time."
He continues, explaining. "I had never been a frontman, I was VERY new to writing lyrics, and this was going to involve a level of vulnerability that would surely push beyond my comfort zone. Still, though, it was a no brainer - having the chance to make something fresh with guys at this level. A lot of Hillhaven's lyrics are deeply cathartic, covering darker subjects as a way of healing. This is one of the hopeful songs.
Kelly finishes. "It's got a little more of a 'feel-good' vibe than the last two songs we've put out and I think listeners are gonna dig that. The usual 'doom and gloom' lyricism in rock and metal can be a little numbing at times, so it's nice to throw some positivity into the mix."
The lineup is comprised of the aforementioned Kelly (Alustrium, ex-Galactic Empire, and who is rumored to play for Babymetal's band) on vocals, as well as From Ashes to New's Maty Madiro on drums; Ice Nine Kills' Ricky Armellino on guitars; live From Ashes to New member Jimmy Bennett on guitars; and bassist Jaime GoWell.
