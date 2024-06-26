Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Release Limited Edition 'Frogs' 7 Inch

(TOC) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have released "Frogs," the second offering from Wild God, as a very special Limited Edition 7" on green colored vinyl. The disc features the single as well as an instrumental version of the track. The vinyl is available for pre-order now and will be released on July 26.

"The Making of Wild God Part Two," an exclusive behind the scenes look at the making of their upcoming highly anticipated album, Wild God (out August 30th) has also been released today. Filmed at Miraval Studios in France and directed by Megan Cullen, this exclusive footage offers a further glimpse into the beloved band's creative process.

"I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it's had on me," Cave says of Wild God, "It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It's a complicated record, but it's also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a master plan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don't know, it seems we're happy."

Across ten tracks, the band dance between convention and experimentation, taking left-turns and detours that heighten the rich imagery and emotion in Cave's soul-stirring narratives. It is the sound of a group emboldened by reconnection and taking flight. There are moments that touch fondly upon the Bad Seeds' past but they are fleeting, and serve only to imbue the relentless and restless forward motion of the band.

Produced by Cave and Warren Ellis, and mixed by David Fridmann, Cave began writing the album on New Year's Day 2023. With sessions at Miraval Studios in Provence, France and Soundtree Studios in London, England, the Bad Seeds added their unique alchemy, with additional performances from Colin Greenwood (bass) and Luis Almau (nylon string guitar, acoustic guitar).

"Wild God...there's no f***ing around with this record. When it hits, it hits. It lifts you. It moves you. I love that about it." - Nick Cave.

Wild God will be released on Bad Seed in partnership with Play It Again Sam on streaming, CD, and standard and limited edition vinyl. This is the first album from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds since 2019's internationally lauded Ghosteen.

Watch "The Making Of Wild God Part Two" below.

