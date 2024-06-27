Militarie Gun Shares New Song For WWE 2K24 Curated By Post Malone

(Orienteer) On the heels of the one year anniversary of their debut album Life Under The Gun, Los Angeles' Militarie Gun shares their new song "Gun Under The Gun (MFG)," which was created for the new WWE 2K24 video game for Post Malone. Heavy and menacing, "Gun Under The Gun (MFG)" is used when Post Malone's wrestling character enters the ring and features the iconic Militarie Gun "OOH OOH." Additionally, Militarie Gun's "Do It Faster" is included on the WWE 2K24 soundtrack curated by Post Malone.

Following their support dates with A Day To Remember, Militarie Gun continues to traverse the globe through the end of the year, which includes their highly anticipated headline hometown show in Los Angeles on July 25th with support from Gouge Away, Heart to Gold, and Human Garbage. The band will also perform at various festivals, including Lollapalooza, Project Pabst, Thing Festival, Reading & Leeds, Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and more, this year. Additionally, Militarie Gun heads to Austrailia tomorrow to begin a string of shows with Hockey Dad along with headline plays ahead of their headline European tour dates with Lip Critic, Pluto The Racer, Never Yours, Chiefland, daysdaysdays, and Tripsun on select dates. This September, Militarie Gun will join Manchester Orchestra during their 10 year anniversary COPE tour across North America.

Earlier this year, Militarie Gun released their mini-documentary Live Under The Sun, which sees the band and a host of their Life Under The Sun EP collaborators reunite at Manchester Orchestra's Atlanta studio to further reimagine the tracks featured on their aforementioned EP, with guest performances from Manchester Orchestra, Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy, and Christine Goodwyne of Pool Kids, who steps in for Alicia Bognanno of Bully for a performance of "Never F***ed Up Twice." Live Under The Sun provides a window into the growing community around Militarie Gun while highlighting bandleader Ian Shelton's dynamic and expectation-defying songwriting.

Life Under The Sun strips back a selection of songs from Militarie Gun's breakout debut album Life Under The Gun, which was released last summer, putting Ian Shelton's intensely personal songwriting center stage. Life Under The Sun includes "Never F***ed Up Twice" featuring Bully's Alicia Bognanno, "Very High (Under The Sun)," "My Friends Are Having A Hard Time" featuring Manchester Orchestra, "Will Logic" featuring Mannequin Pussy, and the cover of NOFX track "Whoops I OD'd."

Life Under The Gun was one of 2023's most celebrated albums, released to praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NME, Revolver, Stereogum, SPIN, Paste, The FADER, and more. The album landed on multiple best albums of 2023 lists including Alternative Press, The Ringer, UPROXX, Stereogum and Rolling Stone, who said Life Under The Gun has "taken everything that's uniquely cathartic about the hardcore and lacquered it with insanely catchy melodies." That catchiness has been on full display on TV with Taco Bell's ad campaign that prominently features Life Under The Gun's "Do It Faster."

Check out "Gun Under The Gun (MFG)" above & see below for 2024 live dates and stay tuned for more from Militarie Gun coming soon.

Upcoming Live Dates

^ = w/ Hockey Dad

$ = w/ Manchester Orchestra

@ = w/ Lip Critic

+= w/ Pluto The Racer and Never Yours

**= Chiefland

***= daysdaysdays

++= Tripsun

06/29 - Brisbane, Aus @ Fortitude Music Hall ^

06/30 - Fortitude Valley, Aus @ The Outpost Bar

07/02 - Collingwood, Aus @ The Gasometer Hotel

07/03 - Barwon Heads, Aus @ Barwon Heads Hotel

07/05 - Melbourne, Aus @ Margaret Court Arena ^

07/06 - Sydney, Aus @ Hordern Pavilion ^

07/07 - Newcastle, Aus @ King Street Hotel

07/09 - Sydney, Aus @ Lansdowne Hotel

07/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

07/26 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

07/28 - Portland, OR @ Project Pabst

08/01 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

08/02 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/10 - Carnation, WA @ Thing Festival

08/15 - Winterthur, DE @ Winterthurer Musikfestwochen @

08/16 - Nuremberg, DE @ Roter Salon+

08/17 - Leipzig, DE @ Naumanns @**

08/18 - Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hybrydy @***

08/20 - Zagreb, HR @ Mocvara @

08/21 - Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia @

08/23 - Torremolinos, ES @ Canelaparty

08/24 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/25 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/27 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach @++

08/28 - Southampton, UK @ Papillon @++

08/29 - Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2 @++

08/30 - Tollard Royal, UK @ End Of The Road Festival @

09/06 - Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte $

09/07 - Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring $

09/08 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom $

09/10 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks $

09/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia $

09/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount $

09/14 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues Boston $

09/17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center $

09/19 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit $

09/20 - Indianapolis, IN @ Rock The Ruins $

09/29 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/12 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Related Stories

Militarie Gun Releases 'Live Under The Sun' Mini-Documentary

Militarie Gun Share New Track 'Will Logic'

More Militarie Gun News