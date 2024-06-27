Militarie Gun Shares New Song For WWE 2K24 Curated By Post Malone

(Orienteer) On the heels of the one year anniversary of their debut album Life Under The Gun, Los Angeles' Militarie Gun shares their new song "Gun Under The Gun (MFG)," which was created for the new WWE 2K24 video game for Post Malone. Heavy and menacing, "Gun Under The Gun (MFG)" is used when Post Malone's wrestling character enters the ring and features the iconic Militarie Gun "OOH OOH." Additionally, Militarie Gun's "Do It Faster" is included on the WWE 2K24 soundtrack curated by Post Malone.
Following their support dates with A Day To Remember, Militarie Gun continues to traverse the globe through the end of the year, which includes their highly anticipated headline hometown show in Los Angeles on July 25th with support from Gouge Away, Heart to Gold, and Human Garbage. The band will also perform at various festivals, including Lollapalooza, Project Pabst, Thing Festival, Reading & Leeds, Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and more, this year. Additionally, Militarie Gun heads to Austrailia tomorrow to begin a string of shows with Hockey Dad along with headline plays ahead of their headline European tour dates with Lip Critic, Pluto The Racer, Never Yours, Chiefland, daysdaysdays, and Tripsun on select dates. This September, Militarie Gun will join Manchester Orchestra during their 10 year anniversary COPE tour across North America.
Earlier this year, Militarie Gun released their mini-documentary Live Under The Sun, which sees the band and a host of their Life Under The Sun EP collaborators reunite at Manchester Orchestra's Atlanta studio to further reimagine the tracks featured on their aforementioned EP, with guest performances from Manchester Orchestra, Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy, and Christine Goodwyne of Pool Kids, who steps in for Alicia Bognanno of Bully for a performance of "Never F***ed Up Twice." Live Under The Sun provides a window into the growing community around Militarie Gun while highlighting bandleader Ian Shelton's dynamic and expectation-defying songwriting.
Life Under The Sun strips back a selection of songs from Militarie Gun's breakout debut album Life Under The Gun, which was released last summer, putting Ian Shelton's intensely personal songwriting center stage. Life Under The Sun includes "Never F***ed Up Twice" featuring Bully's Alicia Bognanno, "Very High (Under The Sun)," "My Friends Are Having A Hard Time" featuring Manchester Orchestra, "Will Logic" featuring Mannequin Pussy, and the cover of NOFX track "Whoops I OD'd."
Life Under The Gun was one of 2023's most celebrated albums, released to praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NME, Revolver, Stereogum, SPIN, Paste, The FADER, and more. The album landed on multiple best albums of 2023 lists including Alternative Press, The Ringer, UPROXX, Stereogum and Rolling Stone, who said Life Under The Gun has "taken everything that's uniquely cathartic about the hardcore and lacquered it with insanely catchy melodies." That catchiness has been on full display on TV with Taco Bell's ad campaign that prominently features Life Under The Gun's "Do It Faster."
Check out "Gun Under The Gun (MFG)" above & see below for 2024 live dates and stay tuned for more from Militarie Gun coming soon.
Upcoming Live Dates
^ = w/ Hockey Dad
$ = w/ Manchester Orchestra
@ = w/ Lip Critic
+= w/ Pluto The Racer and Never Yours
**= Chiefland
***= daysdaysdays
++= Tripsun
06/29 - Brisbane, Aus @ Fortitude Music Hall ^
06/30 - Fortitude Valley, Aus @ The Outpost Bar
07/02 - Collingwood, Aus @ The Gasometer Hotel
07/03 - Barwon Heads, Aus @ Barwon Heads Hotel
07/05 - Melbourne, Aus @ Margaret Court Arena ^
07/06 - Sydney, Aus @ Hordern Pavilion ^
07/07 - Newcastle, Aus @ King Street Hotel
07/09 - Sydney, Aus @ Lansdowne Hotel
07/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
07/26 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman
07/28 - Portland, OR @ Project Pabst
08/01 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
08/02 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/10 - Carnation, WA @ Thing Festival
08/15 - Winterthur, DE @ Winterthurer Musikfestwochen @
08/16 - Nuremberg, DE @ Roter Salon+
08/17 - Leipzig, DE @ Naumanns @**
08/18 - Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hybrydy @***
08/20 - Zagreb, HR @ Mocvara @
08/21 - Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia @
08/23 - Torremolinos, ES @ Canelaparty
08/24 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/25 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/27 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach @++
08/28 - Southampton, UK @ Papillon @++
08/29 - Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2 @++
08/30 - Tollard Royal, UK @ End Of The Road Festival @
09/06 - Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte $
09/07 - Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring $
09/08 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom $
09/10 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks $
09/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia $
09/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount $
09/14 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues Boston $
09/17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center $
09/19 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit $
09/20 - Indianapolis, IN @ Rock The Ruins $
09/29 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
10/12 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Militarie Gun Releases 'Live Under The Sun' Mini-Documentary
Militarie Gun Share New Track 'Will Logic'
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Mad Monster- Militarie Gun shares new song for WWE 2K24 curated by Post Malone- more
Late AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Birthday Bash Announced- Eagles Add Even More Dates To Sphere Residency- more
Machine Gun Kelly Covers Zach Bryan's 'Sun To Me'- Bailey Zimmerman Releasing Summer Anthem 'New To Country'- more
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
Militarie Gun Shares New Song For WWE 2K24 Curated By Post Malone
John Lennon's Mind Games Ultimate Collection Previewed With New Video
Cage The Elephant Share 'Out Loud' Video
D.R.U.G.S. Reveal 'Losers Stay Losers (Let-down)' And Announce Album
Dream Evil Deliver 'Chose Force' Video
Elliott Smith Heaven Adores You Coming To Select Movie Theaters
Yours Truly Go California Sober With New Single
ProgStock Festival 2024 Announced