Neil Young + Crazy Horse Cancel Tour Plans Due To Illness

Neil Young + Crazy Horse have announced that they have cancelled the upcoming dates on their Love Earth Tour because "a couple" of members have to recover from an illness.

Young's camp shared, "The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST! When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob, we had to stop.

"We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again!

"We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is # 1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you.... and for for us.

"With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse..... Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy."

Related Stories

Neil Young with Crazy Horse Going Back To 'Early Daze'

Neil Young With Crazy Horse Deliver 'Fu**In' Up'

Black Sabbath Mashed Up With Neil Young By Slumbering Sun

Singled Out: Sugarcane Jane's Burn

More Neil Young News