ProgStock Festival 2024 Announced

(Glass Onyon) ProgStock Festival, The American Northeast's Only International Progressive Rock Festival, will take the stage for its eighth straight year from October 18th through October 20th, 2024, at the Williams Center in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Doors open for regular passholders at 4:00PM on Friday, October 18th and at 11:30AM on Saturday, October 19th, and Sunday, October 20th. In-person attendance at ProgStock 2024 includes a seat in the historic Rivoli Theater, opportunities to meet, greet and get to know our artists, and the chance to witness unique and spontaneous things that only happen at ProgStock. For those who can't attend in-person, ProgStock offers live-streaming of our staged performances during the festival.

Performers on our main stage include SAGA, Lifesigns, The David Cross Band, SiX BY SiX, Circuline, Gong, KYROS, Advent Horizon, and special guest appearances by: John Mitchell (Lonely Robot, Frost, It Bites, Arena, Kino) & Jez Fielder, Michael Sadler (SAGA) & Seren Sadler, Phideaux, Melanie Mau & Martin Schnella, Dave Bainbridge (IONA, Strawbs, Lifesigns, Celestial Fire) & Sally Minnear (Celestial Fire, Pendragon), and Rachel Flowers.

Featured Guests at ProgStock 2024 include Patrick Moraz (YES, The Moody Blues), Richard Macphail (author, "My Book of Genesis"), Larry Fast (Synergy, Producer/Musician with: Peter Gabriel Band, Tony Levin Band, Wendy Carlos, Annie Haslam/Renaissance, Foreigner, Bonnie Tyler, Nektar), Jerry Marotta (Peter Gabriel, Hall & Oates, Security Project, Dark Sky Alliance), and Steve Hogarth (Marillion, h natural).

A separately ticketed special event, available only to 3-day passholders, will take place on Sunday, October 20th at 10:00am, featuring a Q&A with Steve Hogarth led by Michael & Seren Sadler.

Just outside our theater doors, Bob Moog Foundation Plaza will host some of the most unique and memorable happenings at ProgStock, led by our very own Robeone, Robert Schindler. Spontaneous performances, listening parties, and many more once-in-a-lifetime experiences await you in Bob Moog Foundation Plaza every day at ProgStock, as we help to raise funds for this extraordinary foundation.

Fine art exhibits and features will be provided by Paul Whitehead, album cover artist for Genesis, and a fan favorite at ProgStock; Michael Bennett; Victoria Flowers; and Deane Arnold, the world-renowned pumpkin sculptor featured on the Food Network.

Additionally, there will be a separately ticketed prefestival show on Thursday, October 17, starting at 7:00pm EDT, featuring the Genesis tribute band, Abacab, followed by Last Call Live, a pro-am showcase of progressive musicality, featuring ProgStock attendees and some members of our mainstage lineup.

Prior to the full festival, ProgStock is also offering a series of shows under the moniker, "ProgStock Presents." Tickets for the festival and these special shows are available from the ProgStock Box Office.

"I have been working in this field of music for over fifty years as a recording artist, producer and advancing the technologies necessary to this style of music. ProgStock Festival has given me the opportunity to interact with my fan base and for me to work with and encourage the next generations of artists." - Larry Fast, Synergy Electronic Music, Inc.

"It was just incredible, in every way! wow...Wow...WOW! What a thrill to be there and see those incredible bands. I almost do not have sufficient words to describe how fantastic the entire experience was." - RH - 5-Year Patron of ProgStock

Related Stories

ProgStock Festival 2023 Announced

More ProgStock News