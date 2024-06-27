The Mystic Twangers Delivering New Album July 1st

(Glass Onyon) The Mystic Twangers, a genre-defying Americana pop-rock collaboration, is thrilled to announce their fifth studio album due to release on July 1st, 2024 on all streaming services. The new collection of 13 tracks weaves together a selection of heartfelt ballads, progressive folk, country pop and high energy rock, that take listeners on an eclectic musical journey.

"Time Slips Away" derives its name from its title track, a poignant reflection on the passage of time and embracing every moment. The album showcases the band's versatility, seamlessly blending its Americana influences. "Time Slips Away" explores the ebb and flow of life, as songwriter A.G. Twanger delves into moments of joy, heartache, and resilience; creating a tapestry of emotions that universally resonate. "Time Slips Away" is an introspective journey that captures life's timeless moments.

Still somewhat undiscovered by mainstream audiences, Twanger is a prolific songwriter and performer. His musical journey spans genres, from traditional blues and country to roots reggae and rock. Previously, he released four albums under both his solo moniker and the Mystic Twangers. A.G. Twanger's true magic lies in his ability to create unforgettable musical moments. His verses resonate with raw emotion, his hooks linger in your mind long after the song ends, and his choruses ignite a collective passion among listeners. When asked about his songwriting approach, A.G. Twanger says, "Writing songs comes naturally. I sit down and think about the world around us, I think about where we've been and where we're going. I think about my family and friends. I think about the happiness and pain we all go through, and then I let the music write itself."

The album was expertly produced by Rob Friedman, a pre-eminent multi-instrumentalist, engineer, arranger, and songwriter who has been instrumental in producing Grammy winning recordings. Rob's collaborations with renowned artists such as Dan Zanes, Lou Reed, Sheryl Crow, Natalie Merchant, Bob Weir & Phil Lesh, Suzanne Vega, Philip Glass, Jackson Browne and many others, have left an indelible mark on the music industry. His production and instrumental contributions and collaboration with A.G. Twanger are evident throughout, elevating the songs to new heights.

Track list:

1. Time Slips Away

2. Last Call

3. Never Will

4. Time Out

5. Hallway Mirror

6. I Won't Give Up

7. Baby Don't Tell Me

8. The Water's Rising

9. Two Ragged Drifters

10. Haybo Traveler

11. Another Fallen Hero

12. Ruby Red

13. Do You Know How It Feels

