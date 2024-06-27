Watch New Loveless Heart-Shaped Soul Video

(Big Picture Media) Alternative rock duo Loveless is thrilled to announce their new album Loveless II, set to be released on September 13th via Rise Records. Additionally, the band has shared their single and music video "Heart-Shaped Soul".
"We put everything into this record, and I am so grateful it's finally coming out," shares Julian Comeau. "Loveless has always been a deeply personal project, but we got to work with some amazing collaborators this time to really bring out our best both instrumentally and lyrically. We assembled the dream team and it's been an absolute joy to hear Loveless in a way that's never been heard before, and I can't wait to share it with everyone."
About the new single, he adds: "'Heart-Shaped Soul' was the first track we did with our friends Zach Jones, KJ Strock, and KANNER. It came together so naturally, we knew there was lightning in a bottle immediately. We are so immensely proud of this one, it's got all of my favorite aspects of a Loveless song tied in a neat little bow. I've never really sang like this on an original song, and I still get excited every time I hear it and think about the magic we felt in the studio."
