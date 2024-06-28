Motley Crue Don't Gave A Have A Reason To Record New Music Says Sixx

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx says in a new interview that he does not see a good reason for the band to return to the recording studio in the near future since they already have a couple of new songs recorded.

The veteran hard rock band delivered a new track called "Dogs Of War" back in April that reunited them with producer Bob Rock and was the first recording from the band to feature their new lead guitarist John 5.

Since their reunion, the band has focused mainly on touring including two major stadium tours, and some were expecting the group to continue that tradition next year. Sixx cautioned that the group have yet to make any plans to 2025 during a new interview with Metal XS".

When asked about their plans for the future, Sixx responded, "We're just playing festivals, and that takes us into October. We don't have any plans next year yet. I know there's some conversations about stuff. I mean, we have a few singles, so I don't see us... We're not gonna be around.

"I live in Wyoming and Vince lives in Tennessee, two guys in California, so I don't... I don't actually see a reason right now to go in the studio, because we've got two more singles [ready to release].

"And I always wanna be sure that if we go in the studio, we have a reason or we have something we're really inspired by, but it's a lot of scheduling, and we tour and we have families.

"For me specifically, I have a five-year-old daughter, and I really wanna be with her as much as possible. So when the time came to go do these demos of these three songs and then go in the studio with Bob Rock, it was like a perfect time. And that time will happen again, but there's no rush."

Sixx was asked about the band possibly touring Europe next year and he responded, "We're in '24, and we don't really know what '25 looks like, but I'm sure we'll come up with something fun to do and make sure that we're there for the fans. I mean, we just did Europe, so I don't see going back there for a second. But we love it over there." Watch the full interview below:

