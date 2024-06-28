Nothing More Share 'Stuck' Video As They Take 'It Doesn't Hurt' To No. 1

(SRO) Active rock heavyweights Nothing More mark the release of their new album CARNAL via Better Noise Music today (June 28) by landing their second-ever #1 single on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay charts with "IF IT DOESN'T HURT." It follows the band's debut #1 single, 2017's "Go To War," which recently became RIAA Gold-Certified and received two Grammy Award nominations ("Best Rock Song" and "Best Rock Performance").

The 3x Grammy-nominated band-Jonny Hawkins (vocals), Mark Vollelunga (guitar), Daniel Oliver (bass), and Ben Anderson (drums)-have today also shared a compelling and ferocious music video for the album track "STUCK" featuring rapper Sinizter.

CARNAL also features two previously released singles: the emotionally charged "ANGEL SONG" (featuring iconic rock vocalist / singer-songwriter David Draiman of the 5x Platinum certified group Disturbed) and the defiant "HOUSE ON SAND" (featuring I Prevail vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe).

Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer WZRD BLD (Disturbed, Motionless In White, A Day To Remember), CARNAL unites NOTHING MORE's trademark introspective philosophical lyrics and unapologetically massive anthems with in-your-face rockers designed for an all-encompassing audience. Blabbermouth hails the album as "one of the band's most eclectic releases to date."

NOTHING MORE will host a special listening party tonight (June 28) in Nashville before taking their new album on the road across the U.S. this summer/fall, from August 31 to September 24, on the headlining "Carnal Tour 2024". It features support from Set It Off, From Ashes To New, and Post Profit. NOTHING MORE will also perform a handful of dates as direct support to rock legends Godsmack (7/23-26, 10/17-26) and hit the stages at several top rock festivals including Rocklahoma, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock. The band were also announced earlier this week as headliners for 2025's ShipRocked cruise.

