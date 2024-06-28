Pearl Jam Cancel London Stadium Concert

Pearl Jam have been forced to cancel tomorrow night's concert (June 29th) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London due to an illness within the band, they revealed via social media.

The band shared, "The Pearl Jam concert scheduled for Saturday, June 29th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London has regrettably been canceled due to illness in the band.

"This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule. There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage.

"We couldn't be more disappointed to not play one of our favorite cities this tour. Despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments.

"We are deeply grateful for your support and sincerely apologize to the incredible Pearl Jam community for the inconvenience and disappointment. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

