Tom Morello Recruits Son For 'Soldier in The Army of Love'

(fcc) Tom Morello releases his latest single "Soldier in The Army of Love." Co-produced by Zakk Cervini and Carl Restivo, the song also features Morello's son, Roman Morello, who contributed as a co-writer. The song exclusively premiered earlier this week on The Howard Stern Show.

"Soldier in The Army of Love," is a guitar-driven track that showcases Morello's signature sound, featuring skillful riffs and a powerful solo penned by his son Roman. Anthemic and commanding, Morello passionately declares "Who needs a weapon when you were born one?"

"'Soldier in The Army Of Love'" is the debut single from my first ever full-length solo rock album," says Morello. "It's a salute to the transformative power of music as both a balm to heal the soul and a battering ram to fight for justice. The song also has a generational rock n roll bloodline. The heaviest riffs were written by my 13-year-old guitar wizard son Roman, who also plays the shredding solo, giving me hope that's there's a new generation of soldiers in the army of love coming to the rescue."

Morello is currently on a 21-date tour across Europe (with several select dates alongside The Smashing Pumpkins), which included several engagements earlier this month in the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Denmark and The Netherlands. The tour will continue on to make stops in major markets including in Spain, Italy, Greece and more before concluding on July 18th in Mecco, Portugal.

