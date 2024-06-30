Alkaline Trio, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag Lead Punk In The Park Orlando

(AM-Media) Brew Ha Ha Productions has announced the first wave of bands for Punk In The Park Orlando, Saturday, September 14 at Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida. This marks the second stop for Punk In The Park - American Road Trip, originally known as Southern California's favorite punk rock and craft beer tasting festival, following May's Road Trip debut at The Cow Palace in San Francisco.

The initial lineup for Punk In The Park Orlando includes punk rock legends Alkaline Trio, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag, T.S.O.L., Down By Law, Swingin' Utters and Dwarves, with more to be announced. The festival will feature band performances on two stages, with no overlapping set times.

Tickets for Punk In The Park Orlando are on sale now at www.PunkInThePark.com. General Admission tickets start at $59 plus fees and VIP tickets start at $149 plus fees. VIP tickets provide access to designated areas with shade, upgraded restrooms and a VIP Bar. In addition, the festival will offer craft beer sampling as a $10 add-on purchase for those 21+, showcasing the best local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider. Doors open at Noon for this all-ages event.

Central Florida Fairgrounds are located at 4603 West Colonial Drive in Orlando, Florida, only 3 miles west of downtown. The Fairgrounds are set on 87 acres with ample parking and a Lynx Bus stop at the main entrance.

Punk In The Park is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP), the nation's most successful and respected craft beer and music festival producer. BHHP is known for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across the United States, including Punk In The Park; Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival; NOFX Final Tour; Silverado Showdown; Sabroso Taco, Craft Beer & Music Festival; Driftwood Country, Craft Beer & BBQ Festival; BHHP's flagship The Brew Ha Ha; Brew Hee Haw at the OC Fair; Boo Ha Ha Haunted Oktoberfest and more. BHHP has produced more than 160 festivals across the United States in many genres including rock, punk rock, country, folk, reggae and more. A for-profit organization whose mission includes giving back, BHHP has helped many non-profits raise awareness and money to further worthy causes.

Related Stories

Descendents, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag Lead Punk In The Park American Road Trip

Pennywise, Descendents Lead Punk In The Park Lineup

Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies Lead Punk In The Park Ventura Lineup

Dead Kennedys, The Murder City Devils Lead Additions To Punk In The Park

More Punk In The Park News