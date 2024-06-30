The Exies Stream Comeback EP 'Closure'

(Cosa Nostra) After a successful sold-out reunion show at the legendary Viper Room, The Exies have just returned with the release of their long-awaited comeback EP, "Closure".

As a significant milestone in The Exies' illustrious career, "Closure" marks their first body of work in over a decade and features a collection of tracks that delve into themes of reflection, resilience, and new beginnings. This 6-track EP features the band's signature - a blend of infectious rock anthems weaved together with introspective lyrics, embodying the band's lasting legacy.

Speaking on the release of the "Closure" EP, frontman Scott Stevens shares: "For me "Closure " is putting that period of my life to rest. Those moments gave me self reflection like I'd never known. I felt belief, tragedy, legacy, struggle, disillusionment, and finally acceptance. It was the therapy I needed to move forward in a new era."

Formed in 1997, The Exies released two influential LPs with Virgin Records, 'Inertia' and 'Head For The Door', achieving combined sales of over 500k and spawning singles that charted at rock radio. Both albums secured positions on the Billboard 200 chart. Their third album "A Modern Way of Living with the Truth" came out in 2007 before the group disbanded in 2010.

The Exies' music gained significant exposure through placements in numerous video games and tours alongside rock giants like Motley Crüe and Velvet Revolver. Following their hiatus, Scott Stevens continued to leave an indelible mark on the musical landscape with co-written songs amassing over 2 billion streams and selling over 40 million albums.

Now, The Exies have picked up right where they left off, with their sold-out reunion show and latest EP, bringing together the nostalgia of their storied past and the freshness of their current creative evolution.

