The Used and NX Zero Share 'On My Own (Live In Brazil)' Video

(BPM) The Used have shared a brand-new music video with NX Zero for "On My Own (Live In Brazil)", which was recorded in Belo Horizonte in March 2024 on the I Wanna Be Tour.

In a 2020 interview with Revolver, frontman robbietheused called the track called "probably the most special and profound slow/soft song on the planet, in my world" - and for good reason. Originally released in 2002 on The Used's groundbreaking self-titled album - which celebrated it's 22nd anniversary earlier this week - the classic hit delves into deep themes of introspection and self-discovery that defined the band's early career and shaped a generation of fans.

The I Wanna Be Tour sold out stadiums across Brazil and brought together some of emo's greatest names across the world, including bands like NX Zero, The Used, The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Plain White T's, Fresno, and more. As self-proclaimed fans of The Used, NX Zero wanted to create a special moment for Brazilian fans and had the idea to invite The Used on-stage to perform a fan-favorite track.

"Touring with NX Zero was the best time we have ever had in South America," says robbietheused. "We got to know the guys and were immediately friends. So honored we had this incredible opportunity."

