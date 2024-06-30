Tracii Guns and Michael Sweet's Sunbomb 'Light Up the Skies' As New Album Hits

(Freeman Promotions) Sunbomb, the musical alliance between two steadfast warriors of the U.S. hard rock/metal scene: Tracii Guns and Michael Sweet, drops their sophomore album 'Light Up the Sky' via Frontiers Music Srl. Developed as a tribute to the classic heavy metal of the 80s, Sunbomb melds influences of classic metal bands such as Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Dio, and Judas Priest.

To celebrate the release, the band shares the track "Light Up the Skies" and a visualizer to go along with it. About the track, Michael Sweet had this to share: "'Light Up The Skies' is a raw track that takes you back to a time when music was driven by guitars, with powerful grooves that woke you up immediately. Me and Tracii could not be happier with the results. In a time where computers rule, we're trying to keep the human side of hard rock alive."

Tracii played all guitars and bass on 'Light Up the Sky' with drums handled by Tracii's old L.A. Guns bandmate, Adam Hamilton. 'Light Up the Sky' is a project created, overseen, and directed by Serafino Perugino, President and A&R director of Frontiers Records Srl.

Related Stories

More Sunbomb News