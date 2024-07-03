Cage The Elephant Say Thanks For The Memories With New Video

(Live Nation) Cage The Elephant's Matt Shultz and Brad Shultz recently sat down during Bonnaroo to take a walk down memory lane, reminiscing on highlights throughout the band's 18-year history in a new video retrospect that has been shared online.

Sons of a songwriter, Matt [vocals] and Brad [guitar] dive into their family history and how they first started playing instruments and writing music as kids. They also share stories about the first major tour the band embarked, as support for Queens of the Stone Age, before moving to London to pursue their dream full-time, playing to small rooms with only a handful of people.

The band has been coming to Bonnaroo as fans since 2003 and have been playing the fest since 2007 - the fest has been a big part of the band's evolution over the years.

"The whole journey has been pretty incredible. For the whole audience to explode into excitement is beyond flattering. Bonnaroo definitely holds a really special place in our lives for sure." - Matt Shultz

Cage The Elephant is currently on their highly anticipated Neon Pill Tour, in support of their 6th studio album, Neon Pill, which was released May 17, 2024, via RCA Records. See the dates and watch the video retrospect below:

Cage The Elephant 'Neon Pill Tour' 2024 Dates:

07/03 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl^~+ - SOLD-OUT

07/05 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^+

07/06 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena^+ - SOLD-OUT

07/07 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^+ - SOLD-OUT

07/09 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater^+

07/11 - Austin, TX - Moody Center^+

07/12 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^+

07/13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena^+

07/15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP^+

08/02 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^=

08/03 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^#

08/04 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion^#

08/07 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center^#

08/08 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field^#

08/10 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre^#

08/12 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center^#

08/14 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC^# - SOLD-OUT

08/16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena^#

08/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC^+

08/19 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^+

08/21 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion^+

08/22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center^+

08/24 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center^+

08/26 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell^+

08/27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage^+ - SOLD-OUT

08/29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake^+

08/30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center^+

09/01 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater^+

09/05 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden^+

09/06 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann^+

09/07 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater^+

09/09 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center^+

09/10 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre^+

09/12 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^+

09/13 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena^+

09/14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre^+ - SOLD-OUT

09/16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha^+

09/18 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*+ - SOLD-OUT

09/19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheatre~+

09/27 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival

^with Young The Giant and Bakar

*with Bakar

+with Willow Avalon

=with Girl Tones

#with Vlad Holiday

~Non-Live Nation Date

