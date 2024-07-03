Linda Gail Lewis Reflects On Her Brother Jerry Lee Lewis's Passing With New Single

(Glass Onyon) Linda Gail Lewis, a veteran of the music scene and genuine rock royalty, is proud to announce her newest full-length studio album, Rockabilly Queen, set for release on July 26. Produced by rockabilly guitar icon Danny B. Harvey, the album contains a mix of original material written by Lewis as well as several hand-picked classics that Lewis and Harvey, along with Stray Cats drummer Slim Jim Phantom, deftly transform into fresh and exciting tracks.

One of the most poignant and powerful songs on the album, however, is Lewis's heartfelt, emotional remembrance of her brother, rock legend Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away in 2022. The song is called "I Knew That You Were Leaving," and Linda's story of how it came to be is deeply moving.

I woke up one morning, and while still half asleep, a terrible feeling came over me because I remembered that my big brother, Jerry Lee Lewis, was no longer with me. It had been about a year since he'd passed away and as I was thinking about how I wished I could just go see him one more time and this song came to me from out of nowhere. I immediately went to my piano to document it but every time I tried to sing it aloud I would start sobbing. It took many attempts to get the demo recorded. Even months later when I recorded this final version in the studio I'd have to stop singing at times because I'd start crying uncontrollably when thinking of all the good times we had together over the years.

There are many people who miss my brother Jerry Lee, and also many folks that miss their own departed family members as much as I miss my brother. I hope they all find comfort from my new single and video, "I Knew That You Were Leaving," and realize we're not alone.

This song accurately expresses how I feel about losing my brother and also how I felt when I first realized he was leaving us. This is my heartfelt personal tribute and my eternal memorial to the greatest big brother a girl could have, and one of the greatest talents to have ever lived.

Jerry Lee Lewis, I miss you dearly and constantly wish you were still here with me. I'll love you always, your sister, Linda Gail Lewis.

