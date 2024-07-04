Def Leppard are launching their new Summer Stadium Tour this week with Journey across North America and guitarist Phil Collen revealed the band has "changed the who set" for a "drastically different" stage show.
The tour will be kicking off on Saturday (July 6th) and Ultimate Classic Rock Nights host Matt Wardlaw caught up with Collen in St. Louis as the band rehearse for the epic outing.
Wardlaw asked Phil, "Tell me about the preparations for this new tour. I know the word is you're going to have some extra Pyromania songs in the set", and the guitarist responded, We changed the whole set. You know, there's a whole screen [production] and we've been using pretty much the same stuff for like 12 years.
"So we've changed it completely. The stage show is drastically different. It's going to take a lot of energy. There's going to be a lot of running around. So I'm working out, trying to get the stamina up and all of that. Vocally, too.
"You know, I'm having to sing every single day. We did rehearse in L.A. for a two week period and finished with a SiriusXM gig. Production rehearsals in St. Louis will lead up to the first gig."
Def Leppard Stream Lyric Video For New Single Just Like 73
Def Leppard Debuts New Single 'Just Like 73' Featuring Tom Morello
Def Leppard Look Back At 'Pyromania' For New Cover Story
Def Leppard Celebrate Pyromania's 40th Anniversary
David Lee Roth Shares 'National Anthem' Video For July 4th- Def Leppard Plan To Really Shake Things Up For Summer Stadium Tour- AC/DC- more
Watch New Ozzfest Documentary Narrated By Kurt Loder- Deep Purple Share 'Lazy Sod' Video- Metallica- more
Zach Bryan Streams New Album 'THE GREAT AMERICAN BAR SCENE'- Thomas Rhett 'Feelin' Country' For Twisters Movie- more
Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix
The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more
Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
David Lee Roth Shares 'National Anthem' Video For July 4th
Def Leppard Plan To Really Shake Things Up For Summer Stadium Tour
AC/DC Top Billboard Chart With Classic Track
Queens Of The Stone Age To Make History With Special Performance
Disclosure Deliver 'She's Gone, Dance On' Video
Tab Benoit Returning With First New Album In 14 Years
Elder Releasing 'Live at BBC Maida Vale Studios'
Cinnamon Babe and Love Ghost Take On Haters With 'DO YOU LIKE ME NOW?'