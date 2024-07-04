Def Leppard Plan To Really Shake Things Up For Summer Stadium Tour

Def Leppard are launching their new Summer Stadium Tour this week with Journey across North America and guitarist Phil Collen revealed the band has "changed the who set" for a "drastically different" stage show.

The tour will be kicking off on Saturday (July 6th) and Ultimate Classic Rock Nights host Matt Wardlaw caught up with Collen in St. Louis as the band rehearse for the epic outing.

Wardlaw asked Phil, "Tell me about the preparations for this new tour. I know the word is you're going to have some extra Pyromania songs in the set", and the guitarist responded, We changed the whole set. You know, there's a whole screen [production] and we've been using pretty much the same stuff for like 12 years.

"So we've changed it completely. The stage show is drastically different. It's going to take a lot of energy. There's going to be a lot of running around. So I'm working out, trying to get the stamina up and all of that. Vocally, too.

"You know, I'm having to sing every single day. We did rehearse in L.A. for a two week period and finished with a SiriusXM gig. Production rehearsals in St. Louis will lead up to the first gig."

Related Stories

Def Leppard Stream Lyric Video For New Single Just Like 73

Def Leppard Debuts New Single 'Just Like 73' Featuring Tom Morello

Def Leppard Look Back At 'Pyromania' For New Cover Story

Def Leppard Celebrate Pyromania's 40th Anniversary

More Def Leppard News