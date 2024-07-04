Queens Of The Stone Age To Make History With Special Performance

Queens Of The Stone Age are planning to make history as the first band to play a concert at the famed Catacombs of Paris, frontman Josh Homme revealed during a press conference during Hellfest in Clisson, France which ran from June 27th through 30th.

Homme announced, "In a week's time or so, we're gonna play in the Paris Catacombs, and we'll be the first band to do so. And I've been working on it for 18 years, trying to get myself inside of this exalted place in Paris. And it's completely live."

He said of their plans for the recordings from the special performance, "I'd like to take some of these ideas, which are sort of ubiquitous, like a live record, and do something a little different with them. Because I think with the way the Internet is, people can see us play live so simply, on so many different ways, that I'd like to do something live that cannot be seen in a way that is not often done.

"And we release those versions. And let the fans control the rest. The fans can control the rest of how to see us live. Come see us play, watch it online. I don't care how a baby takes his medicine - blown up the ass or down the throat.

"However, you find our music and however you wanna find it is fine for me, but I would like to try to do some of these ideas in a different way. So, that's why I mentioned the Catacombs."

An exact date for the performance has not been revealed. The band will be performing at the Roma Summer Fest tonight (July 4th) in Rome, Italy.

Related Stories

Queens of the Stone Age Announce Final North American The End Is Nero Tour Dates

Josh Homme Addresses Possibility Of Them Crooked Vultures Reunion

Queens of the Stone Age To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Nick Oliveri Takes Fans On 'Death March'

More Queens Of The Stone Age News