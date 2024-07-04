Tab Benoit Returning With First New Album In 14 Years

(DDPR) Award-winning Louisiana Bayou Blues guitarist Tab Benoit has announced "I Hear Thunder" (Whiskey Bayou Records), his first new album in fourteen years. To complement the release, Anders Osborne will join Tab onstage when the I Hear Thunder national tour winds across the country.

I Hear Thunder will be available on August 30 on Whiskey Bayou Records. Ten solid tracks that showcase Tab's original guitar style and the great songwriting of the Benoit/Osborne songwriting team. Benoit does more than just play the blues; he defines its future while paying homage to its rich past. I Hear Thunder is a must for roots music fans.

Benoit's last album, Medicine, released in 2014 and co-produced by the legendary Anders Osborne for Concord International, won three Blues Music Awards. Following this notable success, Benoit took a 14-year sabbatical from recording, entering a period of creative exile. This hiatus has only deepened the anticipation and appreciation for his return, illustrating his lasting impact on the genre.

Tab Benoit has always called Houma, Louisiana home. It is where he's made music for himself and others and where he fell in love with the Wetlands. In 2001, his energy shifted to preserving the Wetlands, replacing music as his full-time job. His efforts as a conservationist resulted in multiple accolades, one of which was the prestigious Governor's Award.

To bring focus to the plight of the Wetlands, Benoit created the Voice of the Wetlands All-Stars, pioneers of a sound and style indigenous to Louisiana's Wetlands. The All-Stars featured Cyril Neville, Anders Osborne, George Porter Jr., Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Johnny Vidacovich, Johnny Sansone, and Waylon Thibodeaux.

I Hear Thunder, his new self-produced album, will be released via Benoit's imprint, Whiskey Bayou Records, formed in 2017, with partner and manager Rueben Williams. Since its inception, the label has released albums by established artists such as Eric McFadden, Damon Fowler, Eric Johanson, Jeff McCarty, and Dash Rip Rock.

Guitar legend Anders Osborne's brilliance is showcased on every song of Tab Benoit's new record, adding a delicate touch that enhances the album's tone and texture. Anders will join Tab on the 2024 I Hear Thunder Tour, where the two will perform simultaneously, backing each other up as they forge through their vast musical catalogs. Notably, The Meters' bassist George Porter Jr. makes a guest appearance on three tracks, infusing his signature groove into the mix. Tab also proudly features his touring band on the record, with bassist Corey Duplechin and drummer Terence Higgins solidifying the powerhouse lineup.

Benoit's journey began in 1992 with a radio hit from his debut record *Nice and Warm*. Since then, he has received multiple Blues Music Awards and four Grammy nominations. Beyond the music, Benoit is celebrated for his years of activism, particularly concerning the Louisiana Wetlands and coastal erosion. He seamlessly intertwines his artistic brilliance with a profound commitment to environmental advocacy, ensuring his legacy extends beyond the stage into the heart of the land that inspires his bluesy soul. Benoit does more than play the blues; he defines its future while paying homage to its rich past.

Track listing

1. I Hear Thunder

2. The Ghost of Gatemouth Brown

3. Still Gray

4. Inner Child

5. Watching the Gators Roll In

6. Overdue

7. Why, Why

8. Little Queenie

9. I'm A Write That Down

10. Bayou Man

July 10 (Wed) - Raleigh NC@Lincoln Theater*****

July 11 (Thur) - Winston Salem NC@The Ramkat*****

July 12 (Fri) - Greenville SC@Peace Concert Hall*****

July 13 (Sat) - Lynchburg VA@Academy Center For The Arts*****

July 14 (Sun) - Knoxville TN@Bijou Theatre*****

July 17 (Wed) - Virginia Beach VA@Elevation 27*****

July 18 (Thur) - Alexandria VA@The Birchmere*****

July 19 (Fri) - Phoenixville PA@Colonial Theatre*****

July 20 (Sat) - Riverhead NY@The Suffolk*****

July 21 (Sun) - East Greenwich RI@The Odeum*****

July 23 (Tue) - Truro MA@Payomet Performing Arts Center*****

July 25 (Thu) - Fairlee VT@Lake Morey Resort*****

July 26 (Fri) - Port Chester NY@Capitol Theatre*****

July 27 (Sat) - Beverly MA@Cabot Theater*****

July 28 (Sun) - Portsmouth NH@JImmys Jazz & Blues Club*****

July 31 (Wed) - Red Bank NJ@The Vogal*****

Aug 1 (Thu) - Newton NJ@Newton Theatre*****

Aug 2 (Fri) - Jordan NY@Kegs Canalside*****

Aug 3 (Sat) - Warrendale PA@Jergels Rhythm Grille*****

Aug 4 (Sun) - Warren OH@Robins Theatre*****

Aug 23 (Fri) - San Francisco CA@The Fillmore******

Aug 24 (Sat) - Napa CA@Uptown Theatre******

Aug 25 (Sun) - Sacramento CA@Crest Theatre******

Aug 27 (Tue) - San Juan Capistrano CA@The Coach House******

Aug 28 (Wed) - Solano Beach CA@Belly Up Theatre******

Aug 29 (Thu) - Solano Beach CA@Belly Up Theatre******

Aug 30 (Fri) - Hermosa Beach CA@Sainte Rocke******

Aug 31 (Sat) - Scottsdale AZ@Scottsdale Center For Performing Arts******

Sept 1 (Sun) - Tucson AZ@Fox Theater******

Sept 5-8 (Thur-Sun) - Las Vegas NV@Big Blues Bender

Sept 10 (Tue) - Albuquerque NM@FUSION Meadow

Sept 11 (Wed) - Alamogordo NM@The Flicklinger

Sept 13 (Fri) - Telluride CO@Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

Sept 14 (Sat) - Telluride CO@Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

Sept 15 (Sun) - Colorado Springs CO@Stgargazers Theater

Oct 4 (Fri) - Baton Rouge LA@Varsity Theater

Oct 5 (Sat) - Biloxi MS@Biloxi Shuckers/MGM Park

Oct 9 (Wed) - Memphis TN@Lafayette Music Room

Oct 10 (Thu) - Jackson MS@Martin's

Oct 11 (Fri) - Abita Springs LA@Abita Fall Fest

Oct 16 (Wed) - Indianapolis IN@The Vogue

Oct 17 (Thu) - McHenry IL@The Vixen

Oct 19 (Sat) - Steelville MO@Wildwood Spring Lodge

Oct 20 (Sun) - Bloomington IL@The Castle Theatre

Nov 6 (Wed) - Austin TX@04 Center

Nov 7 (Thu) - Beaumont TX@The Roxy Event Center

Nov 8 (Fri) - Crowley LA@The Grand Opera House Of The South

Nov 9 (Sat) - Humble TX@Charles Bender Performing Arts Center

Nov 12 (Tue) - Destin FL@Club LA

Nov 13 (Wed) - Tallahassee FL@The Moon

Nov 14 (Thu) - Ormond Beach FL@Diamond Beach PAC

Nov 15 (Fri) - Clearwater FL@Capitol Theatre

Nov 16 (Sat) - Boca Raton FL@Boca Blues Festival at Sunset Cove Amp

Dec 4 (Wed) - Cleveland OH@Music Box Supper Club

Dec 5 (Thu) - Cleveland OH@Music Box Supper Club

Dec 6 (Fri) - Buffalo NY@The Big Easy/Town Ballroom

Dec 7 (Sat) - Lewissburg PA@Weis Center for the Performing Arts

Dec 21 (Sat) - Atlanta GA@Variety Playhouse

Jan 5-Jan 11 Ft Lauderdale@Big Easy Cruise

April 9 (Wed) - Stuart FL@The Lyric Theatre

April 10-11 (Thu/Fri) - Kay West FL@Key West Theater

April 12 (Sat) - Fort Lauderdale FL@The Culture Room

April 13 (Sun) - Tampa FL@Tampa Bay Blues Fest

June 13 (Fri) - Henderson KY@Handy Blues & BBQ Festival

*****Direct Support: Anders Osborne & Mike Zito

******Direct Support: Anders Osborne & JD Simo

