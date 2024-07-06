Bon Jovi's 'Forever' Makes Band History But Not In A Good Way

Bon Jovi massively promoted new studio album, "Forever", did not live up to its title and has in fact made history for the band, but not in a good way. It has become their first studio album to only spend one week on Billboard's 200 Top Album chart.

The album was released on July 7th and debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. According to Forbes, the album moved 50,000 "equivalent" units during its first week of release.

However, that succuss was short lived, as the album completely fell off of the chart the very next week, becoming the band's only studio album to spend just one week on the most important U.S. album chart from Billboard.

"Forever" suffered the same fate on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts, but did manage a second week on the Top Album Sales chart, according to the report.

