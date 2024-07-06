Singled Out: According to Jack's Three Cheers For The Good Times

According to Jack, the acoustic project of Giacomo Rampazzo, just released their debut EP "Reason To Exist", and to celebrate we asked Giacomo to tell us about the track "Three Cheers For The Good Times". Here is the story:
"Three Cheers For The Good Times" is an ode to the good days spent in good company, where problems seem to disappear over a good glass of beer.
It's the only song on the EP that clearly shows country and rock 'n' roll influences, a world that has always fascinated me and that I tried to incorporate into my style for this song.
It's my favorite song to play live; the atmosphere it creates is always cheerful and light-hearted, just as a concert should be.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
