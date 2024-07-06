.

Solitary Aim For Metallica Black Album Vibe With 'Filtering Hindsight'

07-06-2024 12:13 PM EDT

Solitary Aim For Metallica Black Album Vibe With 'Filtering Hindsight'

UK thrash band Solitary have released a brand new single and video called "Filtering Hindsight". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Embrace The Darkness," which will arrive on August 23rd

Frontman Rich Sherrington said of the track, "'Filtering Hindsight', for me, definitely has a Black Album Metallica vibe about it, which adds a nice depth to the album as a whole.

"In terms of the words, I came up with the opening line initially - 'when you look at it now, do you like what you see' - and then had to decide on the path the song would follow, what would come next.

"At the time I was writing, the controversy surrounding 'Party Gate' was all kicking off, so it seemed the perfect topic to tackle given that first line of lyrics and the title I had chosen for the song."

Watch the new video for 'Filtering Hindsight' at the Solitary YouTube channel now!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43oDtuIrOIw

Embrace The Darkness, produced by Simon Efemey (Napalm Death, Paradise Lost etc) and featuring cover artwork by Koot (The Almighty, Saxon etc) will be released on August 23rd on CD, Vinyl and digital formats.

