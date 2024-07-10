Duff McKagan Recruits Lee Ving's Range War & D.O.A.'s Joe Keithley For Tour

() Duff McKagan is excited to announce his special guests for his upcoming Lighthouse Tour '24, including exclusive performances from iconic punk legends Lee Ving and Joe Keithley. The eagerly awaited headline run gets underway September 30 at Dublin, Ireland's The Academy and then makes stops in Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, France, and Sweden through late October. Support on all EU/UK dates comes from Cardiff, Wales's James and the Cold Gun.
US dates begin November 4 at Boston, MA's Paradise Rock Club, followed by intimate shows at New York City's Le Poisson Rouge (November 6), Chicago, IL's Outset (November 8), and Denver, CO's Bluebird Theater (November 10), all of which will the from Lee Ving's Range War, marking the first live performances from the famed FEAR founder's groundbreaking country punk outfit in over three decades. Lighthouse Tour '24 then hits Los Angeles, CA's historic El Rey Theatre (November 13) with support from the electrifying Grace McKagan, before wrapping up at Portland, OR's Aladdin Theater (November 18) and Seattle, WA's The Showbox (November 20) joined by extremely rare solo acoustic performances by legendary D.O.A. co-founder Joe Keithley. Tickets and VIP packages for all announced dates are on sale now.
"These here 'Range War' cowboys are honored to be asked to play four shows this November with Duff McKagan," says Lee Ving. "Thanks Duff and get yer tickets early folks!"
"I'm so glad that Duff asked me to play these shows," says Joe Keithley. "It's rare that I play an acoustic show, I'll be combining some new songs along with some D.O.A. classics along with stories and my politics."
DUFF MCKAGAN - LIGHTHOUSE TOUR '24
SEPTEMBER
30 - Dublin, Ireland - Dublin Academy *
OCTOBER
2 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage *
3 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2 *
5 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall *
7 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg *
8 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine *
9 - Munich, Germany - Freiheitshalle *
11 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum *
13 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola *
14 - Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen *
16 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali *
17 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmeh *
19 - Liege, Belgium - OM *
20 - Paris, France - Trianon *
22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen *
NOVEMBER
4 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club †
6 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge †
8 - Chicago, IL - Outset †
10 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater †
13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey ^
18 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater +
20 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox +
* w/ James and the Cold Gun
† w/ Lee Ving's Range War
^ w/ Grace McKagan
+ w/ Joe Keithley
Guns N' Roses Have New Songs Says Duff
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Announces U.S. Lighthouse Tour
Duff McKagan Dealing With Feelings
Duff McKagan To Release 'Tenderness Live in Los Angeles'
Ghost 'Rite Here Rite Now' Streaming Event Coming- Seether and Skillet Teaming Up For Fall Tour- more
AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Hits Major Milestone- Ryan Adams Tributes Pepper Keenan's Father With 'Clean My Wounds' Cover- more
Megan Moroney Delivers 'Hell Of A Show'- Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Premiere 'Drinkin' Buddies' Video- more
Song Premiere: Shonna Tucker's Cover Of Bob Seger's 'Hollywood Nights'
The dB's - Stands for deciBels
Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix
Ghost 'Rite Here Rite Now' Streaming Event Coming
Seether and Skillet Teaming Up For Fall Tour
Duff McKagan Recruits Lee Ving's Range War & D.O.A.'s Joe Keithley For Tour
Ice Nine Kills and Reel Big Fish Give 'Walking On Sunshine' A Ska Punk Makeover
Adam Lambert Reveals 'AFTERS' Track Details
The Rolling Stones Celebrating LA Shows With Special Merch Events
Sunset Rubdown End 15 Year Hiatus With 'Always Happy To Explode'
MUSHROOMHEAD Unleash 'Prepackaged' Video