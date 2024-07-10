Ice Nine Kills and Reel Big Fish Give 'Walking On Sunshine' A Ska Punk Makeover

(Cosa Nostra) Just in time for a killer summer, murdersome metal trailblazers, Ice Nine Kills and ska punk legends, Reel Big Fish have joined forces and partnered with Sumerian Comics' 'American Psycho' comic book series to release an incredible cover of Katrina And The Waves hit, "Walking On Sunshine".

Speaking on his band's reimagining of this classic track, head psycho and frontman of Ice Nine Kills, Spencer Charnas shares: "It's no secret to INK fans that ska punk and horror movies are what pumps through my bloodstream. When the opportunity arose to combine one of my favorite films with one of my favorites bands of all time I didn't just jump at the chance, I skanked over to my nail gun, axe and chainsaw and bludgeoned out my favorite cover we've ever done."

Nathan Yocum, President of Sumerian Comics, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, sharing: "We are thrilled to have Ice Nine Kills performing a cover of 'Walking On Sunshine' for the soundtrack to our American Psycho comic book series. Their unique blend of theatricality and intensity perfectly complements the dark and twisted themes of our story. This collaboration brings an exciting new dimension to the project, and we can't wait for fans to experience this iconic song like never before."

The 'American Psycho' comic book series by Sumerian Comics is a bold reimagining of Patrick Bateman's notorious saga. The five-issue series delves into a dual storyline format; one tracing the chilling exploits of Bateman, and the other introducing a contemporary narrative featuring Charlene Carruthers-a social media-savvy millennial whose descent into violence mirrors the chilling escalation of her predecessor. This innovative take reinterprets the iconic tale with a story written by Michael Calero (Quested), vivid artwork by Piotr Kowalski (The Witcher, Bloodborne, Sex) and striking colors by Brad Simpson (Kong of Skull Island, Stray Dogs, Blade Runner Origins).

Today's release joins previously released tracks from the likes of Puscifer, who recorded a brand new, original single, "The Algorithm" for the comic book series, Unlike Pluto who covered Eurythmics "Sweet Dreams", Perturbator, who covered "Dangerous" by Depeche Mode and Ramsey, who covered Leadbelly's "Where Did You Sleep Last Night". Between them, the previously released tracks have racked up over 677,000 streams with current sales for the comic book series topping 80,000 units.

Fans of the 'American Psycho' franchise can look forward to more from the accompanying soundtrack for the comic book series that perfectly complements the visual frenzy and deepens the narrative's impact, making each issue a multifaceted experience of sight and sound.

