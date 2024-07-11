AC/DC Score Their First U.S. Diamond Single (10 Million Sales)

AC/DC have scored their very first Diamond award by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for a single for their 1990 hit song "Thunderstruck".

The song has now surpassed 10 million in sales (and stream equivalents), according to Forbes, who also report that this major milestone is actually the first RIAA certification for the song, which was just retroactively honored with Gold, and Platinum awards.

As previously reported, "Thunderstruck", which comes from the band's 1990 album "The Razors Edge", topped the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart last week, which continues the song's 50-week ride on the Billboard chart.

