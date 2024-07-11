AC/DC Score Their First U.S. Diamond Single (10 Million Sales)

AC/DC have scored their very first Diamond award by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for a single for their 1990 hit song "Thunderstruck".
The song has now surpassed 10 million in sales (and stream equivalents), according to Forbes, who also report that this major milestone is actually the first RIAA certification for the song, which was just retroactively honored with Gold, and Platinum awards.
As previously reported, "Thunderstruck", which comes from the band's 1990 album "The Razors Edge", topped the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart last week, which continues the song's 50-week ride on the Billboard chart.
AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Hits Major Milestone
AC/DC Top Billboard Chart With Classic Track
AC/DC Back On U.S. Charts With Two Classic Songs
Late AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Birthday Bash Announced
AC/DC Score Their First U.S. Diamond Single- The Zombies' Rod Argent Suffers Stroke and Retires From Touring- more
Josh Homme To Undergo Emergency Surgery- Alex Van Halen Invited To Be Part Of Sammy Hagar's Best Of Both Worlds Tour- more
Kenny Chesney Fans Can Listen To No Shoes Radio For Free- Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Premiere 'Drinkin' Buddies' Video- more
Song Premiere: Shonna Tucker's Cover Of Bob Seger's 'Hollywood Nights'
The dB's - Stands for deciBels
Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix
The Zombies' Rod Argent Suffers Stroke and Retires From Touring
Seether Announce New Album With 'Judas Mind'
Oceano Deliver 'The Price Of Pain'
Train Announce Global Stream Of Royal Albert Hall Concert
Caliban Share 'I Was A Happy Kid Once' Video and Reveal New Member
Hardcastle Stream 'Paranoiac' Video
Frank Zappa Fans Have Chance To Win Items From The Vault
Hear Tristan Tritt's 'Rose Colored Lenses'