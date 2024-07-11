Caliban Share 'I Was A Happy Kid Once' Video and Reveal New Member

(Atom Splitter) Caliban have released their brand new single "I Was A Happy Kid Once", along with a Der Pakt directed music video, and the band also announced that they have a new member.

"We are excited to announce that Iain Duncan has joined CALIBAN as our new bassist and clean vocalist. Iain's incredible talent and fresh energy mark a thrilling new chapter for the band," states the group. "With Iain on board, we are diving into new material set for release over the next months. We are particularly excited to share our single, 'I Was A Happy Kid Once.' This track embodies the new direction we're taking and showcases the dynamic contributions Iain brings to our sound. Thank you for your continued support. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready for an incredible year ahead!"

Duncan adds, "I am thrilled to announce that I have joined CALIBAN as their new bassist and clean vocalist. This opportunity marks an exciting new chapter in my musical journey, and I am eager to contribute to the band's evolving sound. We are currently working on new material slated for release in 2024 and 2025. The creative process has been incredibly inspiring, and I can't wait for everyone to hear the fresh energy and direction we are taking. It's crazy to believe that I am in the band I listened to when I was a teenager and I cannot wait for all the crazy moments that await us. Thank you for your support and enthusiasm as I embark on this exciting adventure with CALIBAN. Stay tuned for updates on our new music and upcoming releases!"

Related Stories

Caliban Recruit Heaven Shall Burn's Marcus Bischoff For 'Virus'

Caliban Premiere 'Dystopia' Video

Caliban Streaming New Visualizer Video

Oceans Team With Caliban's Andy Dorner For 'We Are Not Okay'

More Caliban News