Leatherwolf Deliver 'Nobody' Video And Announce U.S. Dates

(MBM) Leatherwolf have released a video for the song 'Nobody' off their latest studio album, 'Kill The Hunted', available via N.I.L.8 in North America, Rock of Angels in Europe, Hellion Records in South America, and Rubicon Music in Japan.

The clip was helmed by award winning Spanish director Eric Boadella whose credits include L.A. GUNS, BLACK SWAN, and REVOLUTION SAINTS and stars founding member/drummer, Dean Roberts, lead vocalist Keith Adamiak, bassist Brice Snyder, and the Triple Axe Attack of Rob Math, Luke Man, and David Coffman. "We had worked with Eric and his crew on our earlier videos for 'Thunder (MMXXII)' and 'Only the Wicked' and things went really well, on the set as well as post-production-wise, so it was a no-brainer to bring him in for 'Nobody' as well", states Roberts. "I think this may be the best one we've done yet - it's a no frills, in-your-face performance video that captures our live energy quite well."

On the live front, Leatherwolf will be hitting the road in August and September for 7 shows, including 5 appearances with New York metal legends RIOT. "We are stoked to be teaming up with Riot for these shows - the fans are in for a real treat and a great night of classic American heavy metal!", enthuses Roberts. "Hopefully this is only the beginning and we can take this package everywhere across the United States and Canada in the future. We are also doing a couple of headline shows in Arizona the weekend before we kick things off with Riot in Denver. We have not been out that way in a long time so we are looking forward to finally bringing the Triple Axe Attack back to the desert."

Confirmed LEATHERWOLF tour dates are as follows:

Aug 23 - The 44, Glendale AZ

Aug 24 - House of Bards, Tucson AZ

Aug 30 - The Oriental Theater, Denver CO*

Aug 31 - El Corazon, Seattle WA*

Sept 27 - Westown Theater, Bay City MI*

Sept 28 - The Base Bar & Grill, Springfield MI*

Sept 29 - Reggies, Chicago IL*

* with Riot

