Oceano Deliver 'The Price Of Pain'

(Cosa Nostra) Oceano have released their latest banger "The Price Of Pain" along with a lyric video, with the official music video to follow next week (via Sumerian Records).

The track can be found on the band's forthcoming new album 'Living Chaos' out August 30th. Speaking about "The Price Of Pain", vocalist Adam Warren commented: "'The Price of Pain' unravels a story of inner turmoil, suffering, and sacrifice. Enjoy the song, dig into the lyrics, and witness the rest of the story unfold when our new music video releases! I can't wait for you all to see it!"

Prior to today, Oceano released "Wounds Never Healed" which has so far amassed 194k streams on Spotify alone and 215k views on YouTube. Watch "The Price Of Pain" lyric video below:

