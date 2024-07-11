Train Announce Global Stream Of Royal Albert Hall Concert

(fcc) In April, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band Train took the stage in front of a sold-out crowd for their first-ever performance at the iconic and historic Royal Albert Hall in London. The spectacular show, which was captured with 18 cameras to ensure fans experience every moment of the magic, will be globally broadcast on premier streaming platform Veeps on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Adding to an already unforgettable experience, the band will join the broadcast, answering questions from fans LIVE beginning at 5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET. Veeps All Access subscribers in the U.S. can access the show for free as part of their subscription; for fans outside the U.S., tickets to the livestream are now on sale for $11.99.

To celebrate the monumental concert, Train will release an accompanying, new album, Live at Royal Albert Hall, out July 26. Live at Royal Albert Hall will feature the band's milestone performance from the legendary venue, including one of their first live performances of new single "Long Yellow Dress."

Train frontman Pat Monahan shares of the show, "After 25 years of visiting London and walking past the iconic Royal Albert Hall, we finally had an opportunity to perform there. It was one of the most memorable shows of our lives. To be in such an historic and beautiful venue where so many of our idols performed was an honor and privilege. Thank you, London! You were incredible and we can prove it on tape and video. Thank you, RAH. We will be looking forward to our next visit."

Related Stories

Tracy Bonham Reveals Cancer Diagnosis and Shares New Single

Big Big Train Share Sweetwater Performance Of 'Last Eleven'

J.M. Clifford Shares 'Trains, Thinkin' and Drinkin''

Train Announces 8th Sail Across The Sun Cruise

More Train News