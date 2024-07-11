Wishbone Ash Celebrated With 'No Easy Road' Limited Edition Book and CD

(Submitted) Madfish are proud to present 'No Easy Road', an exclusive Wishbone Ash Coffee Table Book and the first official tribute to the band's life on the road during their classic years from 1970-1980.
This beautifully crafted 216-page set, set for release on 6th September, offers a unique glimpse into the band's journey and features contributions from Martin Turner, Andy Powell, Steve Upton, Laurie Wisefield and head roadie Mark Emery.
'No Easy Road' includes many previously unseen photographs captured by renowned photographers Jill Furmanovsky (Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin), Michael Putland (The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney), Barry Plummer (Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley) and Dick Barnatt (Alice Cooper, Rod Stewart), alongside personal photographs from the band members' private archive plus images of rare memorabilia and tour ephemera.
Limited to just 1000 copies, each book comes with a photo signed by four band members: Laurie Wisefield, Andy Powell, Steve Upton and Martin Turner.
The book comes packed in a rigid slipcase containing a bonus 10-track KRO-NCRV concert CD, originally broadcast in Holland during the landmark Startruckin' 75 Tour - an essential addition for any Wishbone Ash enthusiast.
The ultimate chronicle of one of the world's greatest live bands, 'No Easy Road' follows Madfish's recent 50th anniversary edition of the band's 1972 classic, 'Argus'.
