A Killer's Confession Annonce New Album With 'Filth'

(Atom Splitter) A Killer's Confession, fronted by vocalist and mastermind Waylon Reavis, plunge past the point of no return, offering a captivating album of melodic hard rock dosed with pummeling metal and industrial stylings on their latest LPVICTIM 1. It arrives September 13 via MNRK HEAVY. Pre-order it here.

Today, they dropped the lyric video for "FILTH." "'Filth' is a personal favorite," states Reavis. "It's another chapter in the lore of Victim 1. I personally love the upbeat feel of this song, especially when playing it live. If you have caught an AKC show in the last few months, you have been lucky enough to hear it already. I feel our production team of Dusty Boles and Evan McKeever really helped me knock this one out of the park. The song takes you on a journey through the killer's eyes."

The singer also pulled back the curtain on the album as a whole, saying, "Victim 1 might possibly be my favorite album I've ever been a part of. AKC stepped completely out of the box to write Victim 1. I brought in new producers [Dusty Boles and Evan McKeever] to help rebrand the sound of the band. I took most of last year off and did not tour in order to write this album."

He continues, "The focus I found during this time really helped me flesh out the new sound and the direction in which I wanted to go. Personally, I feel that this is the true sound of A Killer's Confession, and in my honest opinion, I feel like this is the first true AKC album. Every time I listen to the album, I sit back and smile, because I've never had that feeling before with AKC. The tone and atmosphere is completely different from anything we've ever done."

VICTIM 1 TRACK LISTING:

"Tongue"

"Sun"

"Greed"

"Voices" (Feat. Aaron Nordstrom)

"Purpose"

"Martyr"

"Kill Or Be Killed"

"Filth"

"Rain"

"Wasteland"

Related Stories

More A Killer's Confession News