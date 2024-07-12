Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares Cover Of Free's 'Wishing Well'

(Prospect) Following the critically acclaimed release of her latest studio album Heavy Soul, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Blues Album chart under Slash's latest release, celebrated blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor has delighted fans with a special new single, "Wishing Well," a powerful cover of Free's hit song, available now on all major streaming platforms.

Written by the Free band members about their close friend Bevan T. Woodhouse, "Wishing Well" quickly climbed the UK Singles Chart, reaching number 7 on January 13, 1973. Featured on the band's sixth and final studio album, Heartbreaker, it was Free's final hit single before the group disbanded, with Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke going on to form Bad Company.

"I've been a massive Free fan since I was a teenager," Joanne shares. "It's a very hard band to cover because it doesn't really need covering; it was already perfect in the first place. I was a little bit nervous about it because I put Free on a pedestal. But I enjoyed it. I look forward to the challenge of recreating it similar to the original and paying homage to that, but also doing it in my own sort of style."

The release of "Wishing Well" follows Joanne's latest album, Heavy Soul, which has been hailed as a landmark in her career, showcasing her evolution from blues roots to incorporating her soulful pop music influence. Critics have praised Heavy Soul for its raw talent and authenticity, solidifying Joanne Shaw Taylor's place as a dynamic force in the music world.

Related Stories

Joanne Shaw Taylor Has 'Change Of Heart' With New Video

Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers 'Devil In Me'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Cover Van Morrison's 'Someone Like You'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Releases 'Heavy Soul' Video To Announce New Album

More Joanne Shaw Taylor News