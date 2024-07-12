Simple Plan Give Elton John's 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' A Makeover

(Scoop Marketing) Disney announced that the first single from the upcoming album A Whole New Sound is multi-platinum band Simple Plan's rendition of "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," in honor of The Lion King from Walt Disney Animation Studios and its 30th anniversary. This pop-punk cover, available now on all streaming platforms (including Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and more), is a fresh new take on a beloved classic.

"We wanted to pay homage to Sir Elton John's original version while also adding our own style to it and making it sound fun and energetic. We're really stoked by how it turned out and we hope everyone will enjoy it," Simple Plan said.

For this new album, Mickey Mouse and his Friends have brought together some of their favorite alternative, rock, and pop-punk bands to reimagine popular Disney songs. The full album and vinyl will be available later this year.

As a cultural icon, music has never been just a phase for Mickey, as he is a huge music fan and has an extensive record collection-which gave him the idea for this new album made for fans of all generations.

The artwork for the new album was also revealed today, featuring Mickey & Friends with a whole new look.

Mickey's impact on music is well known, with his debut appearance marking the first animation to feature synchronized sound. His on-screen appearances since have been soundtracked by popular music across a multitude of genres.

On August 9, 2024, the award-winning band Simple Plan will take the stage at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa® to perform their version of "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" for Disney's most devoted fans as part of the more expansive and immersive event.

"We grew up watching Disney movies with our families and now we get to enjoy them with our own kids, so it's pretty amazing to have been invited to be on this album," Simple Plan said.

Mickey and his friends, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto have always been immersed in popular culture, and fans will soon see them emerge in even more exciting, and sometimes unexpected places, as they explore their interests in fun new ways.

Related Stories

The Offspring, Sum 41 And Simple Plan Team Up On Stage

Simple Plan Star On New Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast Episode

The Offspring Recruit Sum 41 and Simple Plan For North American Tour

Simple Plan Stream Congratulations From Forthcoming Album

More Simple Plan News