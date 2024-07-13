The National Parks Take 'Scenic Route' With New Song

(Facci PR) Indie rock band, The National Parks are thrilled to release their new single "Scenic Route" that is out now. "Scenic Route" Is off their new album Wild Spirit to be released August 23rd.

The band says, "I felt like my head was spinning for a lot of reasons. I was overwhelmed and feeling weighed down. But when I wrote this song, it felt like breathing slowly for the first time in a long time.

"It kind of shocked my system in the best way and made me step back and realize the importance of slowing down and soaking in the journey of this life with the person you love in spite of the crazy things we go through.

"It's about enjoying the quiet moments, the long talks, the roadtrips, sunsets on lakes and not taking yourself so seriously. Cause life is wild, and that's okay."

In support of the new music the band has also announce the Wild Spirit Tour. See all tour dates below.

July 28 - Sandpoint, ID - The Festival At Sandpoint

Friday, August 2, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Leicestershire, England - The Long Road Festival

Monday, August 26, 2024 - London, England - Lexington

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts

Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social

Friday, September 6, 2024 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Pavilion

Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Idaho Falls, ID - Colonial Theater

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Friday, September 27, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Friday, October 11, 2024 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown

Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

Friday, October 18, 2024 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

