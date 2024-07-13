Unearth 'Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons' Marked With 'Warrior Souls' Visual

(C2) Unearth captivates metal enthusiasts worldwide with the release of their electrifying new digital EP, Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons. Featuring a potent mix of unreleased tracks and blistering live performances, this EP showcases UNEARTH's signature blend of ferocious instrumentation and thought-provoking lyricism. Included are two brand-new deep cuts from the recording process of The Wretched; The Ruinous, "Sea of the Lost" and "Warrior Souls," with "Warrior Souls," in particular, continuing the narrative explored in the album.
"It's a pit starter from the opening seconds and is heavy and uncompromising throughout," explains the band. " Lyrically it imagines a desolate time when future generations take vengeance on their living predecessors for not doing more to save our environment from becoming uninhabitable and our species being on the brink of extinction. The more unlivable our world becomes, the fewer political, religious and cultural divides will exist. There will be only two missions remaining for the human race; survival and retribution."
Adding to the EP's dynamic energy are live recordings of "The Wretched; The Ruinous (Live in Texas, 2023)" and "Dawn of the Militant (Live in Texas, 2023)," providing fans with a visceral taste of UNEARTH's commanding stage presence.
Accompanying the EP's release is the visualizer for "Warrior Souls," now available below, offering a visceral visual complement to the track's intensity.
