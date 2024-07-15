Blue Oyster Cult Reveal 'Hot Rails to Hell (Live)' Live Video

(Freeman) As anticipation builds for Blue Oyster Cult's eagerly anticipated '50th Anniversary Live - Second Night,' the band shares another spectacular single - "Hot Rails to Hell (Live)" alongside a new music video.
This upcoming collection of electrifying performances, which include the band's second album 'Tyranny and Mutation' performed back-to-back, is set to hit the shelves on August 9, 2024, and promises to be a spectacular follow-up to the band's historic three-night stint at Sony Hall in NYC. The release kicked off with "7 Screaming Diz-Busters (Live)" accompanied by a performance video.
In September 2022, Blue Oyster Cult enthralled fans with a unique trilogy of sold-out shows, each dedicated to one of their first three albums. Founding member Albert Bouchard made a special appearance on all three nights, adding a nostalgic touch to the historic milestone.
For nearly three hours each night, the band delivered a spellbinding set, weaving through the entirety of their classic initial trilogy of albums and treating fans to a mix of favorites, deep cuts, and classic hits. The atmosphere was electric, and Frontiers Music captured the magic, set to release each night as a special individual package
