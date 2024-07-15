King 810 Continue under the black rainbow With 'Sue's Song'

(Atom Splitter) King 810 have released a music video for their track "Sue's Song", which comes from their just released news project, under the black rainbow, an episodic film series accompanied by a soundtrack of the same name.

The follow up to 2023's follow my tears is the group's most uniquely ambitious piece of work yet. David Gunn, Eugene Gill, and familiar cohorts independently funded, wrote, directed, produced, filmed, acted, edited, and distributed under the black rainbow.

The band has once again teamed up with producer Josh Schroeder for the writing and recording of the musical portion of the film. The story unfolds when KING 810 encounter an enchanted instrument belonging to the angelic priest King Melchizedek...

KING 810 are also heading on tour this summer. Dates for the "under the black rainbow" tour are below and tickets are on sale now. The Last Ten Seconds of Life and Extortionist will support.

KING 810 ON TOUR:

WITH THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE + EXTORTIONIST:

8/1 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

8/2 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

8/3 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

8/4 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

8/6 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

8/7 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

8/8 - New York, NY - The Meadows

8/9 - Clifton. NJ - Dingbats

8/10 - Frederickton, MD - Cafe 611

8/11 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co.

8/13 - Richmond, VA - Another Round Bar & Grill

8/14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live

8/15 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

8/16 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

8/17 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

8/18 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

8/20 - Sanford, FL - West End

8/21 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar

8/22 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

8/23 - Tyler, TX - Bricks

8/24 - Oklahoma, OK - 89 Street

8/25 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

8/28 - Madison, WI - The Annex

8/29 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

8/30 - Sioux Falls, SD - Remedy 611

8/31- Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

9/1 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

