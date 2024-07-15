King 810 Continue under the black rainbow With 'Sue's Song'

(Atom Splitter) King 810 have released a music video for their track "Sue's Song", which comes from their just released news project, under the black rainbow, an episodic film series accompanied by a soundtrack of the same name.
The follow up to 2023's follow my tears is the group's most uniquely ambitious piece of work yet. David Gunn, Eugene Gill, and familiar cohorts independently funded, wrote, directed, produced, filmed, acted, edited, and distributed under the black rainbow.
The band has once again teamed up with producer Josh Schroeder for the writing and recording of the musical portion of the film. The story unfolds when KING 810 encounter an enchanted instrument belonging to the angelic priest King Melchizedek...
KING 810 are also heading on tour this summer. Dates for the "under the black rainbow" tour are below and tickets are on sale now. The Last Ten Seconds of Life and Extortionist will support.
KING 810 ON TOUR:
WITH THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE + EXTORTIONIST:
8/1 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
8/2 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
8/3 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
8/4 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia
8/6 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
8/7 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
8/8 - New York, NY - The Meadows
8/9 - Clifton. NJ - Dingbats
8/10 - Frederickton, MD - Cafe 611
8/11 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co.
8/13 - Richmond, VA - Another Round Bar & Grill
8/14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live
8/15 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
8/16 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
8/17 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
8/18 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
8/20 - Sanford, FL - West End
8/21 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar
8/22 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
8/23 - Tyler, TX - Bricks
8/24 - Oklahoma, OK - 89 Street
8/25 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
8/28 - Madison, WI - The Annex
8/29 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
8/30 - Sioux Falls, SD - Remedy 611
8/31- Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
9/1 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
KING 810 Reveal First Episode Of 'Under The Black Rainbow' Episodic Film Series
King 810 Pull Out Of Current U.S. Tour
King 810 Release 'Hellhounds' Video
Van Halen's Chart Topping 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge' Expanded- Slash Kicks Off S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues Tour- more
Simple Plan Give Elton John's 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' A Makeover- The Gaslight Anthem Expand 'History Books' Album- more
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth
The dB's - Stands for deciBels
Iron Maiden Singers Reportedly Meet For The First Time
Oasis Share Previously Unheard 'Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)'
King 810 Continue under the black rainbow With 'Sue's Song'
Jethro Tull In The Studio For 'Stand Up' 55th Anniversary
Singled Out: Ella Thompson's Let There Be Nothing
Van Halen's Chart Topping 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge' Expanded
Slash Kicks Off S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues Tour
Steve Stevens Rocks Bullets and Octane's 'No One Gets Out Alive'